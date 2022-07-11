Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final: Novak Djokovic wins 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam, one ahead of Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic has become the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer. He is undefeated at the tournament since 2017. Check Full Wimbledon 2022 Winners List.
Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final: Novak Djokovic won his 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam on July 10, 2022 with a four-set win over Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios. The 35-year-old has become the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, remaining undefeated at the tournament since 2017.
Djokovic won the men's singles final by 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras's mark of seven titles at the All England Club. The top-seeded tennis star is just one Grand Slam win away from the men's record of eight held by Roger Federer.
After Nick Kyrgios's challenge angrily unravelled, top-seed Novak Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras's mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men's record of eight held by Roger Federer.
Centre Court rises again for one of its great champions— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2022
Congratulations, @DjokerNole 👏#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/RAm2mm56pS
However, with 21 Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic is now one Grand Slam ahead of Roger Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.
After the win Djokovic said, "I'm lost for words for what this tournament and this trophy means to me," said Djokovic. "It always has been and will be the most special one in my heart." Djokovic also praised Nick Kyrgios saying, "You showed you deserve to be the best in the world, especially on this surface, after this tournament, I wish you all the best."
A champion's interview which had a bit of everything 😀— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2022
Hear from @DjokerNole, after collecting yet another Wimbledon title#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/v7sqCl7VPD
Wimbledon Women's Singles 2022 Winner: Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina created history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Wimbledon title on July 9, 2022. She also became the first-ever player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon when she beat the Tunisian player Ons Jabeur by 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon women's singles final that lasted for 1 hour and 48 minutes.
The 23-year-old also became the youngest player to lift the Wimbledon title since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova won the title in 2011. This is Rybakina's third career title. She is currently ranked at the 17th spot. She had reached the Wimbledon Women's Finals 2022 after defeating Simona Halep in the semifinals.
Her opponent Jabeur, world no.3, also created history by becoming the first Tunisian and Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final after a win over Germany's Tatjana Maria in the women's singles semi-finals on July 7th.
23 years old. Wimbledon champion. 🇰🇿— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022
Elena Rybakina, the youngest player to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since 2011#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/U7C6GzFGQ8
Wimbledon 2022 Winners: Full List
Men's Singles- Novak Djokovic
Women's Singles-Elena Rybakina
Men's Doubles-Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell
Women's Doubles- Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova
Mixed Doubles- Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski
QUAD Wheelchair Singles Champion- Sam Schroder
QUAD Wheelchair Doubles Champions- Sam Schroder and Niels Vink
