World Cancer Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Top 7 Quotes

World Cancer Day 2022: World Cancer Day is marked on February 4th every year to raise awareness about cancer and encourage its early detection and prevention. According to World Health Organisation, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly one in six deaths.

The World Cancer Day 2022 theme is "Close the Care Gap". The theme aims to increase awareness about the inequities in cancer care. The theme has been launched as a three-year campaign.

When is world cancer day?

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4th to raise awareness about the life-threatening disease. The primary objective of World Cancer Day is to significantly reduce illness and death caused by cancer.

What is the theme of World Cancer Day?

The theme of World Cancer Day 2022 is 'Close the Care Gap'. The three-year campaign will highlight barriers related to socioeconomic factors, stigma and discrimination that prevent many people from accessing potentially life-saving preventive services, screening, treatment and care.

The first year of the ‘Close the Care Gap’ campaign will focus on understanding and recognising the inequities in cancer care around the globe. The year will focus on helping in reducing stigma and listening to the perspectives of the people living with cancer and their communities and let those experiences guide our thoughts and actions.

World Cancer Day Significance

As per recent studies, about one out of six people in the world die from cancer, which is more than the number of deaths caused by tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and malaria combined.

In India alone, a 2020 WHO study revealed that one in every 10 Indians will develop cancer and one in every 15 will die. According to the study, India has a population of almost 1.35 billion reported around 1.16 million new cancer cases and 784,800 cancer deaths in 2018.

Overall, India ranks third among nations in terms of the highest number of cancer cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has estimated a 12 percent rise in cancer cases in India by the next five years.

What is Cancer?

Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of cells in the body. It is one of the deadliest diseases and a leading cause of death around the world. It can occur at any age and can increase the risk of death if not detected at the right time and is not treated.

Most Common Cancers

The most common forms of cancer in India include breast cancer, cervical cancer and oral cancer. Breast cancer and cervical cancer occur in women and can be successfully treated upon early detection. Hence, every woman needs to undergo routine tests and screening.

World Cancer Day quotes

“Cancer is not death sentence, but rather it is life sentence; it pushes one to live.” – Marcia Smith

“We have two options, medically and emotionally: give up or fight like hell.” – Lance Armstrong

“Don’t count the days, make the days count.” – Muhammad Ali

“You have to be willing to give up the life you planned, and instead, greet the life that is waiting for you.”- Joseph Campbell

“You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset.” – Dave Pelzer

“You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live.” – Stuart Scott

“To fear is one thing. To let fear grab you by the tail and swing you around is another.” – Katherine Paterson