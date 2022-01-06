World Day of War Orphans 2022: Date, History and All you Need to Know

International Orphans Day 2022: World Day of War Orphans is observed annually on January 6 to highlight the problem of children who lost their parents during a conflict making them the most vulnerable and disadvantaged group of society. In the COVID-19 pandemic, World Day of War Orphans 2022 has taken even more relevance as the global disasters are sure to have a greater impact on orphan children.

World Orphans Day 2022 is a reminder that protecting and caring for children who are left alone in awful conditions is a duty of the governments and the authorities around the world. The World Day of War Orphans draws attention towards the plight of the children who have been injured in a gunfight or separated from their families and the assistance they need to heal their wounds.

On World Day of War Orphans 2022 read more about the significance of this day and know how orphan children are constantly subjected to emotional and social discrimination.

World Day of War Orphans 2022 Date

The World Orphans Day or the World Day of War Orphans is observed every year on January 6 to bring attention to the plights of orphan children.

World Day of War Orphans History

The World Day of War Orphans was founded by a French Organisation SOS Enfants en Detresses to give the worldwide community an opportunity to address the difficulties faced by orphan children all over the world. The problem has now further evolved into a global humanitarian and social crisis that is worsening day by day.

World Day of War Orphans 2022 Significance

As per the UNICEF, approx. 140 million orphaned children existed in 2015 and for the period between 1990-2001, the numbers of orphaned children have only increased.

As the conflict continues in countries such as Syria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and so on, the children stuck amid the war have faced increasing levels of inter-communal violence, insecurity, and denial of access to health and sanitation facilities.

World Day of War Orphans 2022 marks a reminder of the issues that are faced by such children and to reminds the world governments of their responsibility to ensure that such kids get equal access to educational and health facilities.