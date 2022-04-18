World Heritage Day: List of 5 iconic monuments and sites that have been restored in last decade

World Heritage Day in India: World Heritage Day or the International Day of Monuments and Sites is recognized annually all over the world on April 18. World Heritage Day 2022 aims at raising awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage and the work that must be done to preserve our history. World Heritage Day was first observed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1964.

India is known all over the world for its rich cultural history and monuments that attract lakhs of tourists every year. The country has inherited various popular landmarks, many of which are also the ‘World Heritage Sites’. India has a long list of kings and emperors, wars and conquests, cultures, and faiths that have made the country what it is today.

On World Heritage Day 2022, let's have a look at the list of 5 iconic monuments and sites in India that have been restored in the last decade.

World Heritage Day 2022: List of 5 iconic Indian monuments restored in last decade

1. Char Minar in Hyderabad

Char Minar was constructed in 1591 and it has come to be the most recognized structure in India and has been incorporated as the emblem of Telangana. The monument and mosque in Hyderabad have been nearing its restoration along with the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ramappa Temple. The restoration of the four minarets of Char Minar is carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It began after the reports of lime plaster peeling off began.

2. Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar

Jallianwala Bagh is the symbol of sacrifice made during India’s Independence Movement. The interior of Jallianwala Bagh has been revamped as the sculpture emerged from the newly-plastered walls flanking the narrow alley. The beautification of the site of the Amritsar massacre of 1919 is a means of modernizing the poignant reminder of the incredible sacrifice made by the Indians.

3. Taj Mahal in Agra

The symbol of love was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1631 for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. Taj Mahal was first restored to its original glory for the first time in 1994 and later received mudpack treatments in 2001 and 2008. The interiors stained with gutka and paan splatters were restored in 2014 and finally in 2019.

4. Central Vista Project in New Delhi

The grand makeover of the Central Vista Project by the Government of India includes a series of new secretariat buildings, relocation of Prime Ministers’ and Vice President Offices, and the renovation of 3 km long Rajpath between India Gate and the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Tata Group had won the bid for the reconstruction of the Parliament Building.

5. Purana Qila in New Delhi

Purana Qila in New Delhi underwent a makeover nearly four years ago after the Archaeological Survey of India and NBCC collaborated to renovate the 16th-century monument. The project included the development of a cafeteria, tourist amenities, a souvenir shop, and the illumination of the mosque among other structures. The lake was also beautified, however, Purana Qila discontinued the attraction in 2016.