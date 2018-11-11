World War I How it began? The war started with the assassination of Austro-Hungarian heir Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo by Gavrilo Princip, a Bosnian Serb Yugoslav nationalist on July 28, 1914, which lead to July Crisis. In response, on July 23, Austria-Hungary issued an ultimatum to Serbia. Serbia's reply failed to satisfy the Austrians and the two moved to a war footing. A network of interlocking alliances enlarged the crisis from a bilateral issue in the Balkans to one involving most of Europe. Triple Entente vs Triple Alliance By 1914, the great powers of Europe were divided into two coalitions- the Triple Entente consisting of France, Russia and Britain and the Triple Alliance of Germany, Austria-Hungary and Italy.

Japan sided with the Entente, seizing the opportunity to expand its sphere of influence by capturing German possessions in China and the Pacific.

The war was fought in and drew upon each powers' colonial empires as well, spreading the conflict across the globe. The Entente and its allies eventually came to be known as the Allied Powers, while the grouping of Austria-Hungary and Germany became known as the Central Powers.

Though Italy had been allied with the German and Austro-Hungarian Empires since 1882 as part of the Triple Alliance, it had a secret 1902 pact with France, effectively nullifying its part in the Triple Alliance.

Following the Allied invasion of Turkey in April 1915, Italy joined the Allied Powers and declared war on Austria-Hungary on May 23 and 15 months later, it declared war on Germany.

After the sinking of seven US merchant ships by German submarines, and the revelation that the Germans were trying to incite Mexico to make war on the United States, the US declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917. How it ended? The 1917 February Revolution in Russia replaced the Tsarist autocracy with the Provisional Government, but continuing discontent at the cost of the war led to the October Revolution, the creation of the Soviet Socialist Republic, and the signing of the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk by the new government, ending Russia's involvement in the war.

On November 4, 1918, the Austro-Hungarian empire agreed the Armistice of Villa Giusti with revolution at home and the military no longer willing to fight and Germany also signed an Armistice on November 11, 1918.

Though the armistice signed on November 11 brought an end to the actual fighting, it took six months of Allied negotiations at the Paris Peace Conference to conclude a peace treaty.

The Treaty of Versailles was the most important of the peace treaties that brought World War I to an end. The Treaty ended the state of war between Germany and the Allied Powers. It was signed on June 28, 1919 in Versailles, exactly five years after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Background World War I also known as the First World War or the 'Great War', was a global war originating in Europe that lasted from July 28, 1914 to November 11, 1918. Contemporaneously described as the 'war to end all wars', it led to the mobilisation of more than 70 million military personnel, including 60 million Europeans, making it one of the largest wars in history. It was one of the deadliest conflicts in history and precipitated major political changes, including the Revolutions of 1917–1923, in many of the nations involved. The unresolved rivalries at the end of the conflict contributed to the start of the Second World War about twenty years later in 1939.