World Malaria Day 2022: 5 Key Schemes by Govt to Eliminate the Deadly Disease and How are they doing?

World Malaria Day: Every year on April 25, Malaria Day is observed all over the world to bring global attention to the efforts being made to eradicate malaria. World Malaria Day 2022 is also significant as it encourages action to reduce the suffering and the death caused because of the deadly disease. World Malaria Day was instituted by the member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) during the World Health Assembly of 2007.

World Malaria Day 2022 highlights the fact that even though malaria is a preventable and treatable disease, it has continued its devastating impact on the health and livelihood of people all over the world. There were an estimated 241 million malaria cases while 6,27,000 malaria-related deaths were detected in 85 countries.

On Malaria Day 2022, know about the schemes introduced by the Indian states to eradicate malaria and how they have been doing.

India's efforts to eliminate malaria & save lives with various Govt strategic interventions have been extremely successful.



On #WorldMalariaDay, we affirm our resolve to make India 'Malaria-Free by 2030' by harnessing innovation & utilising existing tools more efficiently. pic.twitter.com/bgQeHVTm0O — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 25, 2022

World Malaria Day 2022

World Malaria Day is observed by the World Health Organisation every year on April 25 to underscore the collective energy and the commitment of the global malaria community in uniting under the goal of a world free of malaria. World Malaria theme 2022 is ‘Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.’

World Malaria Day: What is the status report of Malaria in India?

In India Malaria has been a major public health problem as about 95% of the population resides in malaria-endemic areas while 80% of malaria reported is confined to areas consisting of 20% of the population living in hilly, tribal, inaccessible, and difficult areas.

According to the National Health Mission, the trend of Malaria cases in India has shown a declining trend in 2002. It was 2 million cases annually in the late nineties but in 2020, the malaria cases in India came down to 0.12 million annually.

World Malaria Day 2022: 5 schemes by Indian states to eradicate malaria

1. DaMan by Odisha Government

A programme called DaMan- Duragama Anchala Re Malaria Nirakaran was launched by the Government of Odisha in 2017. Under DaMan, mass screenings have been organized twice a year at malaria camps in April-June and September-October in remote locations of the State.

Under DaMan, the indoor residual spray method is used and the entire population undergoes a malaria test. The malaria intervention programme in Odisha has helped in bringing down a significant number of cases in the state.

2. Dastak Abhiyan by Uttar Pradesh Government

Dastak Abhiyan under which the UP Government aims to become malaria-free by 2030 has been introduced in one of the largest states of the country. Dastak Abhiyan has been launched to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, including malaria, and ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been given the responsibility to inform people about the scheme.

3. Initiatives taken by Telangana to fight Malaria

Telangana has received national appreciation and recognition for its work towards eliminating malaria in the past 6 years between 2016 and 2021, as part of the National Framework for Malaria Elimination in India.

An inter-sectorial collaboration involving municipalities, public health care facilities, and panchayat departments has been taken up across the state which has led to the decline of malaria cases in Telangana.

4. Malaria Mukt Bastar Abhiyaan by Chhattisgarh

To tackle the problem of Malaria, Chhattisgarh launched ‘Malaria Mukt Bastar Abhiyaan’ in January 2020 to combat the issue. After the success of the campaign in Bastar, the state government further extended the programme to the rest of the state.

In 2022, Chhattisgarh has also been selected for a national award to be conferred by the Health Ministry to mark World Malaria Day for excelling in battling malaria.

5. Friday-Dryday initiative by Andhra Pradesh government

To implement programs like ‘Friday-Dryday’, the state health department collaborated with Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, and Rural Water Supply at the village and ward secretariat level. They also helped in bringing down the number of malaria cases in the State.

Andhra Pradesh government has also instructed everyone to clean their surroundings and control the mosquitoes breeding by following every Friday as a dry day.