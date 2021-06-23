World Olympic Day 2021: Theme, Significance, History- All you need to know!

The International Olympic Day is observed every year on June 23rd to celebrate sports and health. The day marks the founding of the International Olympic Committee in 1894 and aims to promote the idea of the Olympics and sports at large.

The International Olympic Committee was formed on June 23, 1894 in Sorbonne, Paris. Pierre de Coubertin had founded the committee and laid the foundation of the modern-day Olympic Games.

The Olympic Games are inspired by the ancient Olympic Games, which were held from the 8th century BC to the 4th century AD in Olympia, Greece.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the occasion saying, " Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes."

When was first International Olympic Day celebrated?

The first International Olympic Day was celebrated on June 23, 1948. On this occasion, the then IOC President Sigfrid Edström had conveyed a message to the young people of the world.

The first Olympic Day was celebrated by countries including Great Britain, Canada, Portugal, Switzerland, Greece, Belgium, Austria, Uruguay and Venezuela.

International Olympic Day History • The idea of observing a World Olympic Day was brought up by Doctor Gruss, an IOC member in Czechoslovakia when he presented a report on the World Olympic Day celebration during the 41st Session of the International Olympic Committee in Stockholm in 1947. He had proposed to celebrate World Olympic Day to promote the Olympic idea. • The proposal was adopted several months later during the 42nd IOC Session in St Moritz in January 1948. • The National Olympic Committees was made in charge of organising the event and was requested to choose a date between 17 and 24 June. • The committee finally decided to celebrate the International Olympic Day on June 23rd to honour the International Olympic Committee’s foundation at the Sorbonne, Paris.

World Olympic Day 2021 Significance

The World Olympic Day is significant as it aims to attract people, regardless of their age, gender, social background, to participate in the Olympics.

The day now bases itself on three pillars- move, learn and discover to engage people to take part in sports or perform physical exercises regardless of their sporting ability. This is enabling the day to develop into much more than a run or just a sports event.

World Olympic Day 2021 Theme: Stay healthy, stay strong, stay active with the Olympic Day workout on June 23rd.

World Olympic Day 2021 Activities

The World Olympic Day 2021 is incorporated into the school curriculum in few countries while others hold concerts and exhibitions. The recent Olympic Day activities also include meetings fro children and young adults with top athletes.

Olympic Day Run

The World Olympic Day has been associated with Olympic Day Runs all over the world for the last 20 years. The first Olympic Day run was launched in 1987 and 45 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) participated in the event. The run was organised to cover a distance of 10km.

The Olympic Day Run symbolises and supports the Sport for All movement by uniting men, women and children of all ages. Now, over 150 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) organise the event in their respective countries.

World Olympic Day 2021

The World Olympic Day 2021 is being observed just a month ahead of the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, which were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympic games will now start from July 23 and conclude on August 8, 2021.

The World Health Organization is expected to discuss managing COVID-19 risks with Japanese authorities and the International Olympic Committee during the Olympic Games. The organisers have announced that the audience will be allowed for the Olympic Games, filling up to 50 percent capacity of the venues.

A maximum of 10,000 domestic spectators will be allowed in Tokyo 2020 venues.