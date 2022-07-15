World Youth Skills Day Theme 2022: Know Theme, Focus and Importance 

World Youth Skills Day Theme 2022: The World Youth Skills Day is celebrated every year on July 15 to highlight the importance of equipping young people with skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

The World Youth Skills Day was declared on July 15 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The day aims to provide a unique opportunity for dialogue between young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, firms, employers’ and workers’ organizations, policy-makers and development partners.

World Youth Skills Day Theme 2022

The World Youth Skills Day Theme 2022 is "Transforming youth skills for the future". The United Nations selects a specific theme to be the focus of the World Youth Skills Day celebration every year.

The World Youth Skills Day Theme 2021 was ‘Reimagining youth skills post-pandemic'. The theme was aimed at supporting the youth to recover from the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic both emotionally and professionally.

The World Youth Skills Day 2022: Key Focus in 5 Points

1. The World Youth Skills Day Theme 2022 takes place amid efforts towards socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. The United Nations observes that young women or young persons with disabilities, youth from rural communities and poor households and minority groups or those who suffer from the consequences of violent conflict continue to be excluded.

3. The current global crisis had added further uncertainty regarding the skills and competencies that will be in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic is overcome.

4. The UN and its agencies, such as UNESCO-UNEVOC, aim to help address these challenges by reducing access barriers to the world of work and ensuring that skills are recognized and certified. These agencies also aim to offer skill development opportunities for out-of-school youth and those not in employment, education or training.

5. The Asia-Pacific region alone accounts for 60 percent of the world's youth population.

