WWF India names Upasana Kamineni as Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes
Upasana Kamineni is the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Foundation, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Life and Editor-in-Chief of B Positive Magazine.
Apollo Hospitals Director Upasana Kamineni has been named as the Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes by the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF India).
Upasana Kamineni is a renowned businesswoman and Vice-Chairperson CSR of Apollo Hospitals and founder of URLife.
Focus
At the position, Upasana Kamineni's focus will be on several States across the country covering most eco-regions. Her work will be to appreciate the efforts of frontline workers in hospitals as well as in the wildlife protection space.
Speaking on her new role, Upasana Kamineni said in a statement that she has been on the side where frontline workers in the hospitals are tirelessly working to save lives.
At the same time, she pointed out that the forest field staff often work night and day in extreme conditions such as scorching heat and biting cold and torrential rains. "On average, they walk up to 15-20 km a day to patrol the forests, facing the dangers of encountering wild animals or poachers," she said.
She further said that she is "committed as WWF India’s ‘Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes’ to support and draw attention towards the people who are the pillars of nature and wildlife conservation.”
Forest Field Staff
• Among the forest field staff, the forest guards have to patrol vast swathes of often-inhospitable terrain with minimum protection or equipment.
• The forest guards have hardly any access to emergency medical facilities if any severe mishaps or illnesses occur in the line of duty.
• Frontline forest staff are often local community members who play an important role in building an interface between communities and conservation.
• They constitute the foundation of wildlife conservation in the Protected Areas and Reserve Forests.
• Dr. Dipankar Ghose, Director, Wildlife and Habitat programme said, "We are thankful to Upasana Kamineni for lending her support to the cause and highlighting the contribution of forest department field staff.”
Background
WWF-India is a conservation organization dedicated to protecting and securing natural heritage and ecology and building a healthy living planet for future generations.
WWF-India is one of India’s leading conservation organizations and was established as a Charitable Trust in 1969.
|
About Upasana Kamineni
• Upasana Kamineni is the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Foundation, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Life and Editor-in-Chief of B Positive Magazine.
• She is the wife of popular actor Ram Charan and daughter-in-law of the South Indian legend Chiranjeevi. They got married on June 14, 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House, Chennai.
• She has a degree in International Business Marketing & Management from Regent’s University, London.
• Her mother, Shobana Kamineni is the Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals and President at Confederation of Indian Industry.
• Her father, Anil Kamineni is the founder of KEI Group, which is a diversified logistics, leisure & infrastructure business.
• Her maternal grandfather, Prathap C. Reddy is the founder of Apollo Hospitals, India’s first corporate health care. He is a Padma Vibhushan recipient.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS