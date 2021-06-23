WWF India names Upasana Kamineni as Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes

Apollo Hospitals Director Upasana Kamineni has been named as the Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes by the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF India).

Upasana Kamineni is a renowned businesswoman and Vice-Chairperson CSR of Apollo Hospitals and founder of URLife.

Focus

At the position, Upasana Kamineni's focus will be on several States across the country covering most eco-regions. Her work will be to appreciate the efforts of frontline workers in hospitals as well as in the wildlife protection space.

Speaking on her new role, Upasana Kamineni said in a statement that she has been on the side where frontline workers in the hospitals are tirelessly working to save lives.

At the same time, she pointed out that the forest field staff often work night and day in extreme conditions such as scorching heat and biting cold and torrential rains. "On average, they walk up to 15-20 km a day to patrol the forests, facing the dangers of encountering wild animals or poachers," she said.

She further said that she is "committed as WWF India’s ‘Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes’ to support and draw attention towards the people who are the pillars of nature and wildlife conservation.”

Forest Field Staff

• Among the forest field staff, the forest guards have to patrol vast swathes of often-inhospitable terrain with minimum protection or equipment.

• The forest guards have hardly any access to emergency medical facilities if any severe mishaps or illnesses occur in the line of duty.

• Frontline forest staff are often local community members who play an important role in building an interface between communities and conservation.

• They constitute the foundation of wildlife conservation in the Protected Areas and Reserve Forests.

• Dr. Dipankar Ghose, Director, Wildlife and Habitat programme said, "We are thankful to Upasana Kamineni for lending her support to the cause and highlighting the contribution of forest department field staff.”

Background

WWF-India is a conservation organization dedicated to protecting and securing natural heritage and ecology and building a healthy living planet for future generations.

WWF-India is one of India’s leading conservation organizations and was established as a Charitable Trust in 1969.