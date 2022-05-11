Yellow Brick Road-like Structure discovered at bottom of Pacific Ocean

A yellow brick road-like structure has been discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean by a team of marine experts. One of the experts called it as the road to the mythical lost city of Atlantis.

The discovery was made during an ongoing underwater exploration expedition undertaken by the Ocean Exploration Trust in the Pacific Ocean, just off the Hawaiian Islands.

The expedition was being transmitted live and a recently published reel on YouTube captured the moment when researchers stumbled upon the road while operating a deep-sea vehicle.

Is it the Road to Lost City of Atlantis?

One research could be heard claiming that the yellow brick road, which resembles a cobblestone path, is the 'road to Atlantis'. Another researcher described it as bizarre.

Yellow Brick Road: 5 Fun Facts About the Discovery

1. The lake bed where the Yellow Brick Road was discovered looked surprisingly dry despite being located under about thousands of metres of ocean.

2. The research team noted that the ground looks almost like “baked crust” that could be peeled off.

3. The volcanic rock was fractured in a way in a tiny section that it looked very similar to bricks.

4. The cobblestone road-like structure was found in the Papahnaumokuakea Marine National Monument (PMNM) on the Pacific Ocean's Liliuokalani Ridge.

5. The video taken by the the crew of Exploration Vessel Nautilus shows a strange-looking feature in the PMNM region.

Check the Full Video Here

What is it in reality?

According to the caption of the video posted by the exploration team, the yellow brick road is actually an example of ancient active volcanic geology. The post read that their Corps of Exploration witnessed incredibly unique and fascinating geological formations while diving on the Liliʻuokalani Ridge within Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

The road-like structure was actually a "dried lake bed" formation, now IDed as a fractured flow of hyaloclastite rock (a volcanic rock formed in high-energy eruptions where many rock fragments settle to the seabed).

The unique 90-degree fractures are likely to be a consequence of repeated heating and cooling stress from multiple eruptions at this baked margin.

Exploration Goal

The exploration of the area aims to help researchers take a deeper look at life on and within the rocky slopes of these deep, ancient seamounts, which will help provide a baseline information on the living communities of seamounts that can support conservation measures.