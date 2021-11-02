Yuvraj Singh comeback: Yuvraj Singh hints at comeback in February 2022, Check his post here

Yuvraj Singh comeback: In a welcoming surprise, India's star allrounder Yuvraj Singh has hinted at a comeback to cricket in February 2022. The left-handed batsman, regarded as one of the world's top batsmen, had shocked the world by announcing his international retirement from cricket in June 2019.

Singh has hinted at his comeback with a video post on his Instagram account that reads, "God decides your destiny !! On public demand i will be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times."

Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement at a time when many believed he still had it in him to make comeback into the Indian team. Singh is known as one of the biggest match-winners that India has ever seen.

Yuvraj Singh: Five Facts you need to know!

1. Yuvraj Singh had become the first cricketer in the world to hit six consecutive sixes in T20 cricket during the inaugural T20 World Cup 2021. His famous six sixes helped him make the fastest 50 ever in any form of international cricket, off just 12 balls.

2. He had made his cricketing debut in 2000 under the captaincy of Saurav Ganguly in India's ODI match against Kenya. He had scored a match-winning 84 runs in his debut match.

3. Yuvraj Singh had his dream run during the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, which India had won, by scoring 362 runs and picking up 15 wickets including a five-wicket haul. He thus played an instrumental role in India lifting the ODI World Cup trophy after 28 years on April 2, 2011.

4. He was the first all-rounder to score 300-plus runs and take 15 wickets in a single World Cup. He was awarded the player of the tournament award.

5. He was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor stage-1 in his left lung after the World Cup and underwent chemotherapy treatment. He staged a successful recovery against the illness and was back in the Indian team in 2012 post his discharge.

Yuvraj Singh's low form period

Yuvraj Singh could not replicate his earlier form when he returned to cricket in 2012. Though he did show spurts of outstanding performances, his low form kept him out of major tournaments and series.

He was, unfortunately, one of the five senior players who were dropped from the Indian squad for the 2015 Cricket World Cup. He was also not considered for the 2019 World Cup and was dropped from the Indian squad before India toured Sri Lanka in August 2017.

Yuvraj Singh’s Last International Matches Yuvraj Singh’s Last Test: India vs England in December 2012 Yuvraj Singh’s Last ODI: India vs West Indies in June 2017 Yuvraj Singh’s Last T20: India vs England in February 2017

Yuvraj Singh's retirement announcement

Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement from international cricket in a press conference on June 10, 2019. He had stated then, "After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward.”

