2022 FIFA World Cup: List Of Teams Qualified For Round Of 16.

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world. Every four years, the top national football teams from around the globe compete in the tournament.

At the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the 32 participating teams were split up into eight groups. The top two teams from each group advance to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16, the start of the knockout stages, where each team plays the other once.

Belgium, Mexico, Germany, and Uruguay have been ousted from the group stages. Here is the list of the teams who have qualified for the Round of 16.

List Of Teams Qualified For Round Of 16

France became the first team to advance to the Round of 16. With many legendary teams eliminated, the game will become even more thrilling when the Round of 16 begins on December 3.

Below is the list of all teams and the match line-ups.

Date Match Time (ET / GMT) Sat, Dec. 3 Netherlands vs. USA 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. Sat, Dec. 3 Argentina vs. Australia 2 p.m. / 7 p.m. Sun, Dec. 4 France vs. Poland 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. Sun, Dec. 4 England vs. Senegal 2 p.m. / 7 p.m. Mon, Dec. 5 Japan vs. Croatia 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. Mon, Dec. 5 Brazil vs. South Korea 2 p.m. / 7 p.m. Tue, Dec. 6 Morocco vs. Spain 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. Tue, Dec. 6 Portugal vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. / 7 p.m.

In India, every Round of 16 match will be live-streamed for free on the Jio Cinema app and website, as well as on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

