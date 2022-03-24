Abhishek Chatterjee Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Wife, Children, Movies, and Death
Actor Abhishek Chatterjee breathed his last on March 24 at his residence. He was 57. As film fraternity, friends and family mourn his death, we take a look at his life.
Abhishek Chatterjee Biography: Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away on March 24 at the age of 57 years after his health started to deteriorate. While the exact reason for his death is unknown, several media outlets have reported that the actor succumbed to a cardiac arrest. The details about his last rites are awaited.
