Abraham Accord: What is the Israel-United Arab Emirates Peace Agreement?

On August 13, 2020, the Israel-United Arab Emirates Peace Agreement or the Abraham Accord was agreed to by UAE and Israel. If the agreement is signed then UAE will be the third Arab country to sign a peace agreement with Israel after Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994). It will also be the first Persian Gulf country to sign an accord with Israel. The agreement is expected to be signed by this September in the White House.

The name Abraham is to honour the patriarch of three major Abrahamic religions of the world-- Judaism, Islam and Christianity.

Abraham Accord

Anwar Gargash, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UAE, announced the UAE's agreement to normalize relations with Israel stating that UAE wants to normalize the situation by annexing Palestinian territories and urging the Palestinians and Israelis to return to the negotiating table. There will be no Embassy in Jerusalem until a final agreement is signed between Palestine and Israel.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. They will exchange embassies and ambassadors and begin cooperation across the board and on a broad range of areas including tourism, education, healthcare, trade and security', as per Donald Trump, US President and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel.

Also, a joint statement has been released by Trump, Netanyahu and Zayed that the diplomatic ties will advance peace in the Middle East region. It is also a vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region.

What do the UAE and Israel say?

The UAE stated that even after signing the agreement, it will continue extending its support to the Palestine people and the agreement would support the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. On the other hand, Israel stated that it has frozen the Jordan Valley claim for the time being but it is still on the agenda.

Israel-UAE Relations

In the year 1971, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of UAE referred to Israel as 'the enemy'. In the year 2015, Israel announced its plan to open a diplomatic office in the UAE. In August 2019, amid the rising tensions with Iran, Israel announced a military declaration with the UAE.

Prior to the agreed accord, Israel and UAE are working together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As per several reports, the Israeli Intelligence Agency, Mossad had discreetly attained health equipment from the Gulf regions. Also, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the o countries were in cooperation against the pandemic. Yossi Cohen, the head of Mossad has also been travelling frequently to UAE. However, the UAE stated that the meetings were held with private companies instead of with the state-owned companies.

