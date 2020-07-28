'Mother India' Actress Kumkum Biography: Birth, Death, Family, Films, Bollywood and Bhojpuri Career

Veteran Actress Kumkum passed away on July 28, 2020, at the age of 86 years. The actress has worked in more than 100 movies in her entire career. She is best known for her roles in Mother India, Mr X in Bombay, Kohinoor, etc. She was famous for appearing alongside Kishore Kumar on the silver screen.

Kumkum: Birth and Family

Kumkum was born as Zaibunnissa on April 22, 1934, in Hussainabad, Sheikhpura district, Bihar. She was the daughter of Nawab Manzoor Hassan Khan, a landlord in Hussainabad, Patna. Before her birth, her father accepted Islam. Her sister Radhika was also an actress and was famous for movies like Raat Ke Rahi, Kala Samundar, etc. Actor Govinda's mother, Nirmala Devi is the half-sister of Kumkum (both of them had the same father).

Kumkum: Personal Life

Kumkum married Sajjad Akbar Khan who hailed from Lucknow, India and worked in Saudi Arabia. Kumkum shifted to Saudi Arabia after her marriage and returned to India after 23 years in 1995. The couple had two children-- Andaleeb Akbar Khan (daughter) and Hadi Ali Abrar (son).

Kumkum: Bollywood and Bhojpuri Career

In 1954, Kumkum was first seen in the song 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar' for the movie 'Aar Paar'. Guru Dutt was to picturise the song on his friend Jagdeep, father of Javed Jaffery, but later chose a female for the song. She was seen in the famous song from C.I.D. in the year 1956, 'Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan'. The same year she was also starred alongside Shammi Kapoor in 'Mem Saheb' in a side role. In the year 1957, she was seen in the movie 'Pyaasa' in a small role.

Famous Kathak dancer Pandit Shambhu Maharaj trained her in Kathak-- Indian classical dance form. Kumkum showed her dancing skills in the songs such as 'Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re', 'Haye Jaadugar Qaatil, Haazir Hai Mera Dil' and many more. She starred opposite to Kishore Kumar in several movies like Ganga Ki Lahren, Shreeman Funtoosh, Haaye Mera Dil and Mr X in Bombay.

Kumkum was also the favourite choice of the writer-director Ramanand Sagar, who cast her in 'Ankhen', a super hit film of 1968. In 1972, she was starred alongside Dharmendra in the movie 'Lalkar' by Ramanand Sagar. She starred opposite Pran Krishan Sikand in the comedy movie 'Ek Kuwara Ek Kuwari', a 1973 blockbuster.

She was starred in 'Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo' in the year 1963, which was first ever Bhojpuri film.

Kumkum: Films

Aar Paar (1954) Mirza Ghalib (1954) Mr. & Mrs. '55 (1955) House No. 44 (1955) Kundan (1955) Funtoosh (1956) C.I.D. (1956) Basant Bahar (1956) Naya Daur (1957) Mother India (1957) Pyaasa (1957) Char Dil Char Rahen (1959) Shararat (1959) Kali Topi Lal Rumal (1959) Ujala (1959) Kohinoor (1960) Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960) Son Of India (1962) King Kong (1962) Sher Khan (1962) Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo (1963, Bhojpuri) Laagi Nahi Chhute Ram (1963, Bhojpuri) Mr. X in Bombay (1964) Ganga Ki Lahren (1964) Ek Sapera Ek Lutera (1965) Shreeman Fantoosh (1965) Raja Aur Runk (1968) Aankhen (1968) Gunah Aur Kanoon (1970) Geet (1970) Aan Baan (1972) Lalkaar (1972) Dhamkee Jalte Badan (1973) Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara (1973)

