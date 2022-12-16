Agni 5, India's Most Lethal Missile: What Can It Do? Find Out Facts And Details Here!

Sources in the Defence Ministry stated this Thursday about the successful trials of the Agni 5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile.

Agni missiles are formulated and made by the DRDO, Defence Research, and Development Organization. They are used by the Indian Armed Forces.

The new most lethal missile of India yet can cover a range of nearly 8,000 kilometers in any direction which means that the missile can cover a distance of around 8,000 kilometers while carrying nuclear destruction potential and can hit targets beyond 5,400 km.

It can cover areas ranging from China in the East to almost all of Europe in the West.

These missiles have the ability to traverse faster than ammunition shots from high-end machine guns and these missiles can be launched only after the orders of the Prime Minister of India and no other authority.

Why Was the Agni 5 Missile Test Conducted?

The trial was performed to check the validity of new technologies and equipment on the Agni 5 missile.

The missile was launched from Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha.

This is supposed to be the ninth flight of the Agni 5 as the missile was first tested in 2012 which was a routine test as per the Defence Ministry sources said.

Though the trial took place days after the India-China Tawang clashes, it had been planned earlier when India had announced its intention to test a long-range missile and issued a NOTAM or Notice to Airmen well before.

Agni 5: Facts You Need To Know

The three-stage solid Agni 5 is a rocket-powered missile system and possesses the ability to deliver a 1.5-tonne nuclear warhead.

The Agni 5 project aims at elevating India's nuclear deterrence against China which has missiles like Dongfeng-41 that have a range capability between 12,000-15,000 km.

India is also launching a submarine version of the missile called the 'K-5', which is expecting its test too in the future.

Structure of the Agni 5 missile

Agni 5 is 20 meters long and weighs nearly 51 tonnes.

The Agni 5 can carry a 1.1-tonne nuclear warhead over 5000 km.

The Ring Laser Gyro-based Inertial Navigation System (RINS) of the missile has a very high accuracy

The Agni 5 has the most advanced Micro Navigation System (MINS) to ensure that the missile reaches the target point within a few meters of accuracy.

India is on its way to developing other missiles. The armory of nuclear weapons has Agni I, II, III, and IV. Agni VI is under development at the moment.