Airborne Laser Weapon System: Israel became the first country to shoot down hostile drones mid-air

With the advent of kamikaze or suicide drones, militaries across the globe have been forced to enhance their counter-drone capabilities. On 21 June 2021, Israel became the first country in the world to use Aerial Laser weapons to shoot down hostile drones.

For the first time ever: the Israel MOD and @ElbitSystemsLtd and the IAF have successfully completed a series of interception tests employing an airborne, High-Power Laser system. Israel is among the first countries in the world to demonstrate such capabilities. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/F0Egg6HUI6 — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) June 21, 2021

The Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD), Elbit Systems, and the Israel Air Force have jointly managed to successfully intercept a series of Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAVs) at various ranges and flight altitudes using airborne High-Power Laser Weapon System (HPL-WS). As per the officials, the prototype will be ready by 2025.

Aerial laser weapon shot down a drone in Israel

The as-yet-unnamed laser system may add another layer to Israel’s multi-tier defence array, complementing the capabilities of the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow systems.

In its preliminary tests, the laser weapon was flown on a light aircraft and successfully took down numerous drones at ranges of roughly half a mile (1 km).

Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and technical difficulties, the project was delayed by a year. This means that the prototype will only undergo its extensive test at the end of 2021, and will require around three more years before it becomes operational.

A 100-kilowatt prototype with a range of 20 km (12.5 miles) is expected in three to four years, suggesting an operational version to take longer to roll out.

Advantages of the airborne system

1- Low cost per inception

2- Ability to defend vast areas

3- Ability to effectively intercept long-range threats at high altitudes regardless of weather conditions

Technologies used in the airborne system

The new laser weapon will use tracking technologies similar to C-Music, a defence system fitted to aircraft which uses a laser to blind incoming missiles but will destroy incoming targets by heating them up to such an extent that they catch fire within a few seconds.

Ground-based laser weapon

The Israel Ministry of Defense, Elbit and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd are jointly developing a ground-based laser weapon to shoot down aerial threats, having a range of 8-10 km (5-6 miles). The weapon is expected to be operational by 2025.

Is it the first airborne laser weapon?

No, this is not the first airborne laser weapon. In the early 1980s, a Boeing NKC-135A was equipped with a modified laser. During 2002-2014, the Boeing YAL-1 was outfitted with an advanced airborne laser system (ABL) to identify incoming missiles or other threats. However, neither of the Boeing aircraft were designed to take down drones.

