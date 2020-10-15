Zojila Tunnel: All you need to know about the blasting of an all-weather tunnel between Srinagar valley and Leh 

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari initiated the blasting of Zojila Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir today. This tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between the Srinagar valley and Leh (Ladakh Plateau).

As per the Ministry of Road Transport, the tunnel will enhance economic and socio-cultural integration of J&K and Ladakh.

Key Takeaways:

1- The 14.15 km long tunnel will connect Srinagar Valley and Leh on NH-1 with approach road to Z-morh tunnel and avalanche protection structures.

2- It will be built at an altitude of about 3000 metres under Zojila pass. At present, the pass can be accessed for only 6 months in a year.

3- The approach road of 18 km starts from the end of Z-morh tunnel and ends at the start of the Zojila tunnel.

4- The avalanche protection structures include catch dams, snow galleries, cut and cover, dam, etc. to make the tunnel an-all weather one.

5- The pass connects Leh and Srinagar, providing connectivity between UTs of Ladakh and Kashmir.

6- It is Asia's longest and strategic bi-directional tunnel, providing all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh.

7- Currently, it is regarded as one of the dangerous stretches in the world to drive a vehicle. It remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall.

8- The total cost of the project is Rs. 10, 643 crores.

Source: PIB

Configuration of the project

S.No. Configuration of the project

1 Length Zojila Tunnel Length- 14.15 Km Approach road length- 18.63 Km Total project length- 32.78 km 2 Work





14.15 km long bi-directional tunnel without escape passage between Baltal and Minamarg. 18.63 Km approach road between Z-Morh tunnel and Zojila tunnels. Road safety & avalanche protection structures. 3 Construction Period Zojila Tunnel- 6 years Approach road- 2.5 years 4 Cost

Rs. 10, 643 crores

Significance of the project

1- It will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions as these regions remain cut from the rest of the country for six months due to heavy snowfall in winters.

2- It will be a landmark achievement in the history of India as since 30 years people of these regions are demanding tunnel.

3- The travel on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Section of NH-1 will be avalanches free.

4- It will reduce the travel time from more than 3 hours to 15 minutes.

5- The construction of the tunnel will bring in the employment for the local people.

6- The tunnel is of strategic importance from the Defence point of view. Presently, many massive military activities are going on along the borders of these regions.

Safety Features

1- Emergency lay-bys will be located at intervals of 750 m on both sides of the carriageway.

2- Manual fire alarm push buttons and portable fire extinguishers will be located at the disposal of all drivers.

3- Telephone will be installed at the emergency niches.

4- Fire Hydrants and Hydrant Niches, Fire Extinguishers will be installed.

5- Tunnel Lighting Systems: Entrance lighting, Interior lighting and lay-bys lighting

6- CCTV cameras will be installed on the tunnel wall.

7- Fire alarm system, automatic fire detection and suppression system in the tunnel.

Background of Zojila Project

The project was first introduced in the year 2005 but was dropped. In 2013, BRO prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on BOT mode.

In 2016, the project was given to NHIDCL for implementation via EPC mode. On 19 May 2018, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone at Leh, but the project was terminated on July 15, 2019. This was because IL&FS (the tender was given to this company) firm witnessed financial problems.

In February 2020, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed the project again. Several meetings were held with the tunnel experts and stakeholders to reduce the cost of the project and to execute it on priority.

On May 17, 2020, a report was submitted to the Government and on May 23, 2020, the project was given a nod.

Salient Features of the report submitted by the experts: 1- Construction of two-lane bi-directional single tube tunnel without parallel escape passage. 2- Reduction in construction shafts from 3 to 2. 3- The design speed in the tunnel to be 80 KMPH. 4- Adding approach road of 18 km (net road length is 12 KM) with Avalanche protection structures. 5- The modified cost of the project was Rs. 4429.83 crore. 6- The travel time from more than 3.5 hours will be reduced to 15 Minutes upon the completion of the tunnel. 7- To take up the integrated project of Zozila tunnel and approach road from Z-Morh to Zozila with avalanche protection for all-weather connectivity.

