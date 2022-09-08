All You Need To Know About The Subhas Chandra Bose Statue At India Gate

On September 8, evening, a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled by PM Narendra Modi at the India Gate. Placed under the Grand Canopy, the black granite statue pays a tribute to the exemplary Indian leader, Subhas Chandra Bose. The Canopy is situated on the east of India gate, which is halfway on the National War Memorial’s east-west axis.

The Ceremony

A traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam, along with Kerala’s Panch Vadyam and Chanda, will be heralding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at the venue. The unveiling of the statue would not be accompanied only with the loud applause by the audience. Along with the applause, the Indian song, “Kadam-kadam badhaye ja”, the melody of Metaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army will also be played in the background. The Indian National Army was founded by Rash Behari Bose in the year 1942. Later, the army was revived by Subhas in 1943.

To grace the event, a cultural festival including the best 500 dancers from all parts of India will also be held on the Kartavya Path. The show will be presented to PM Narendra Modi on the step amphitheater around India Gate. Around 30 artistes will be performing tribal folk arts forms of the country, including Panthi, Kargam, Sambalpuri, Kalbelia, along with a dummy horse with stupendous live music by Nashik dhol pathak tasha and the drums.

The itinerary of the exciting events does not end here. Mangalgaan, a beautiful piece of music written by Pt. Shri Krishna Ratanjankarji on the first Independence Day of India in 1947, will also be presented by Pt. Subhas Vashi, with a team of excellent musicians and singers.

Everything You Need To Know About The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue

The unveiling of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue marks a remarkable event of great importance for the country. Read on to know every teeny tiny detail about the statue.

The unvieling ceremony at the Kartavya Path is to commence at 8:45 PM. While the main unveiling event will be over, the celebration will continue until September 11.

A unique 10-minute drone show on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s life will be presented at India gate at 8 pm on all these evenings. All the shows will be presented to the public, without any entry fee.

The Size Of The Statue

Image Source: Indiatoday.in

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue is 28 feet tall. This means that the statue will look a little taller than a typical two-storey building. The weight of the statue is 65,000 kg, or 65 tonnes.

What Is The Statue Made Of?



The Subhas Chandra Bose statue is carved out of a huge monolithic block of granite. The block of granite weighs 280 tonnes.

Where Did We Get The Granite Block From?

The giant granite monolith has been derived from Khammam in Telangana. It took a specially-designed 100-foot giant truck having 140 wheels to bring the block to New Delhi.

According to a Ministry of Culture’s statement, the Bose statue is entirely hand-sculpted. The makers made use of modern tools but traditional techniques to create the statue.

Who Designed The Statue?

Image Source: Deccanherald.com

According to sources, Arun Yogiraj, a Mysore-based sculptor led the team of sculptors to create the exotic masterpiece. This statue is not Arun’s first project of excellence. The famous sculptor had earlier sculpted the Adi Shankaracharya statue unveiled by the PM in Kedarnath in 2021.







Labor And Time Used To Build The Statue

The statue sings ballads in praise of the intense hard work of 26,000 man hours.

What Has Been The Budget Of The Project?

The Subhas Chandra Bose statue is a part of the Central Vista Project of the Center, which has a budget of 13,450-crore.

Where Will The Statue Be Placed?

The statue will be placed inside the Grand Canopy at India Gate.

What Is The Significance Of The India Gate Grand Canopy?





Image Source: Indroyc.com

The Grand Canopy 150m east of India Gate is designed by Edwin Lutyens, notable English architect of the British colonial era, came into existence as a part of the India Gate complex in the year 1936. The 73-foot canopy stands at the center of the C-hexagon. The canopy was inspired by a sixth-pavilion from Mahabalipuram and is seen as a tribute to the Emperor of India, King George V, of the British India period. The canopy earlier had the statue of King George V, but will now be graced with Netaji’s statue.







