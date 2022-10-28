Am I Logical or Emotional? Take This Simple Personality Test

Am I Logical or Emotional Quiz: How you look at things, what kind of activities do you enjoy, and how you deal with difficult situations are direct responses based on your emotional and logical sides. Which is your dominant side? Do you follow your heart more than your brain? Do you weigh facts and figures over feelings? We bring you another amazing personality test where you answer these questions to reveal if you are more emotional or more logical.

Personality Test: Am I Logical or Emotional?

Q1. What do you trust more to make a difficult decision?

A: Trust your gut feeling

B: Consider every possible outcome, fact, figures, data

Q2. What matters to you more?

A: A good investment

B: A good-looking house

Q3. Are you overwhelmed by emotions easily?

A: Yes

B: No

Q4. Do you jump into projects as per your mood or feelings?

A: Yes

B: No

Q5. Do you empathize with others’ emotions too much?

A: Yes

B: No

Q6. What do you face often?

A: Trusting people too much

B: Being a good judge of character

Q7. Would conclude a judgment about someone based on what they show or what you feel?

A: How I feel about them

B: Based on their actions

Q8. What would you choose to be:

A: Empathetic

B: Intelligent

Q9. What do you enjoy more?

A: Following your creative passions, practicing arts for self-expression

B: Solving logical problems, and making business decisions based on facts & figures

Q10. Do you find yourself overreacting or getting upset over trivial things?

A: Yes

B: No

Scorecard: Are you Logical or Emotional?

If you chose Option A between 8 to 10 times, you are Emotional!

You feel emotional turbulence or emotions strongly

You are easily overwhelmed by emotions

You may cry easily watching a movie

You may be empathetic toward the needs and feelings of others

You may be sensitive to criticism or unable to speak up for yourself

You may be highly affected by your external environment

You may find yourself worrying too much, more than general

You may listen to your feelings and emotions more than logic

You may have an acute sense of doing the right thing than what is best for you

You may have difficulty letting go of negative thoughts

You may have a high level of self-awareness

You may at times feel hopeless, helpless, anxious

If you chose Option B between 8 to 10 times, you are Logical!

You do not let emotions guide you for making a decision

You may be highly organized, keeping planners and tracks of investments

You may love solving puzzle games, logical problems, technology

You will not sit long with a problem, you will analyze it and solve it

You may be methodical and will not deviate from achieving your goals

You will weigh in facts, figures, pros and cons when making a decision

You will plan your next milestones and love a structure to your career plans or future

You may more often ask ‘Why?’ and look for reasoning before jumping into anything

You may focus on the future and not dwell in the past

You may be good at communicating your thoughts

Tell us in comments: Are you Logical or Emotional?

