Am I Logical or Emotional? Take This Simple Personality Test
Am I Logical or Emotional Quiz: How you look at things, what kind of activities do you enjoy, and how you deal with difficult situations are direct responses based on your emotional and logical sides. Which is your dominant side? Do you follow your heart more than your brain? Do you weigh facts and figures over feelings? We bring you another amazing personality test where you answer these questions to reveal if you are more emotional or more logical.
Personality Test: Am I Logical or Emotional?
Q1. What do you trust more to make a difficult decision?
A: Trust your gut feeling
B: Consider every possible outcome, fact, figures, data
Q2. What matters to you more?
A: A good investment
B: A good-looking house
Q3. Are you overwhelmed by emotions easily?
A: Yes
B: No
Q4. Do you jump into projects as per your mood or feelings?
A: Yes
B: No
Q5. Do you empathize with others’ emotions too much?
A: Yes
B: No
Q6. What do you face often?
A: Trusting people too much
B: Being a good judge of character
Q7. Would conclude a judgment about someone based on what they show or what you feel?
A: How I feel about them
B: Based on their actions
Q8. What would you choose to be:
A: Empathetic
B: Intelligent
Q9. What do you enjoy more?
A: Following your creative passions, practicing arts for self-expression
B: Solving logical problems, and making business decisions based on facts & figures
Q10. Do you find yourself overreacting or getting upset over trivial things?
A: Yes
B: No
Scorecard: Are you Logical or Emotional?
If you chose Option A between 8 to 10 times, you are Emotional!
- You feel emotional turbulence or emotions strongly
- You are easily overwhelmed by emotions
- You may cry easily watching a movie
- You may be empathetic toward the needs and feelings of others
- You may be sensitive to criticism or unable to speak up for yourself
- You may be highly affected by your external environment
- You may find yourself worrying too much, more than general
- You may listen to your feelings and emotions more than logic
- You may have an acute sense of doing the right thing than what is best for you
- You may have difficulty letting go of negative thoughts
- You may have a high level of self-awareness
- You may at times feel hopeless, helpless, anxious
If you chose Option B between 8 to 10 times, you are Logical!
- You do not let emotions guide you for making a decision
- You may be highly organized, keeping planners and tracks of investments
- You may love solving puzzle games, logical problems, technology
- You will not sit long with a problem, you will analyze it and solve it
- You may be methodical and will not deviate from achieving your goals
- You will weigh in facts, figures, pros and cons when making a decision
- You will plan your next milestones and love a structure to your career plans or future
- You may more often ask ‘Why?’ and look for reasoning before jumping into anything
- You may focus on the future and not dwell in the past
- You may be good at communicating your thoughts
Tell us in comments: Are you Logical or Emotional?
