Amar Singh (27 January 1956 - 1 August 2020): Biography - Family, Education, Political Career, Last Tweet & More

Amar Singh (27 January 1956 - 1 August 2020): Industrialist turned politician, former Samajwadi Party leader and member of Rajya Sabha Amar Singh passed away on 1st August 2020 in Singapore. The 64 years Amar Singh had been hospitalised for a long time. Earlier he had a kidney transplant and was facing kidney-related issues over a decade. In this article, we have provided his biography and some facts about him.

Amar Singh (27 January 1956 - 1 August 2020): Family

He is survived by a wife and 2 daughters. More details about his family is given below

Wife:

Pankaja Kumari Singh

Children:

2 Daughters - Disha Singh, Drishti Singh

Siblings:

1 Brother - Arvind Singh

Parents:

Father- Shri Harish Chandra Singh

Mother- Shrimati Shail Kumari Singh

Amar Singh (27 January 1956 - 1 August 2020): Education

He was borned in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his schooling from Kolkata and did BA and LLB from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata and University College of Law (The University of Calcutta), respectively.

Educational Qualification

B.A. & L.L.B.

School:

Khatri Vidyalaya, Kolkata, India

St. Xavier's Collegiate School, Kolkata

College/University:

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

University College of Law, The University of Calcutta

Amar Singh (27 January 1956 - 1 August 2020): Political Career

Here is a brief detail about his political career.

⇒ Amar Singh was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in November 1996.

⇒Amar Singh was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2002. Also made the General Secretary of Samajwadi Party.

⇒ Amar Singh was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2008.

⇒ Amar Singh resigned from all posts of Samajwadi Party on 6 January 2010,

⇒ Amar Singh announced retirement from the politics in 2011/

⇒ Amar Singh formed his party Rashtriya Lok Manch in 2012.

⇒ Amar Singh joined Rashtriya Lok Dal and contested the Lok Sabha Election from Fatehpur Sikri (UP) & lost in 2014.

⇒ Amar Singh rejoined Samajwadi Party and was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2016.

Amar Singh (27 January 1956 - 1 August 2020): More Facts

⇒ Last tweets from his official Twitter handle

Tribute to the great revolutionary freedom fighter Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak ji on his death anniversary.

His contribution will be remembered forever🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tEdchlp1hz — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) August 1, 2020

Wishing a very joyous Eid Al Adha. Let's celebrate this day by spreading love and happiness. #EidMubarak #EidAladha2020 — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) August 1, 2020