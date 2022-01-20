Amit Palekar Biography: Age, Family, Early Life, Education, Career, Hunger Strike, AAP's CM face in Goa, and More

Amit Palekar Biography: Amit Palekar is a newcomer to politics and belongs to the OBC Bhandari community in Goa. He has been declared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections.

Amil Palekar will be contesting the polls for the first time on an AAP ticket from the St Cruz Assembly constituency in North Goa. Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement in the capital city of Panaji that his party would contest 39 out of Goa's 40 assembly seats.

Amit Palekar Biography

Born 1976 Age (as of 2022) 46 Father's Name Not Known Mother's Name Jyoti Palekar Spouse Name Rasika Nair Palekar Children 1 Daughter Profession Lawyer Political Party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Famous For He is the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections.

Amit Palekar Biography: Early Life, Family, and Education

He was born around 1976. Hi wife name is Rasika Nair Palekar. He has practiced law for the last 22 years. He has been a legal practitioner in both civil and criminal cases in the High Court and also the Supreme Court. His wife Rasika is also a lawyer and a restauranteur. She runs a restaurant at Vagator. The couple have a six-year-old daughter.

He did his bachelor's in Zoology and master's in Constitutional Law and Intellectual Property Rights from Goa University. When he was pursuing his higher studies, he also worked in a local newspaper as a sub-editor.

His late father was a school teacher who taught two subjects namely, History and Hindi. His mother's name is Jyoti Palekar. She is a former sarpanch of the Merces Village Panchayat and had been a BJP functionary for 25 years.

Jyoti Palekar once said "I was with the BJP for 25 years but after (former CM) Manohar (Parrikar) Bhai passed away, it was no longer the same party. We worked for so many years but then they just stopped acknowledging us. I saw my son working for the people during the pandemic and when he decided that he wants to work for AAP, I also resigned (from the BJP) and decided to stand behind him.”

Amit Palekar Biography: When did he join AAP and what is his inspiration?

Amit Palekar joined the AAP in October 2021. He is fluent in various languages including English, Hindi, and Marathi. As per Palekar, his mother's political works were his "inspiration". He said that he was meritorious, but he failed to get a government job as his father did not have enough money at that time. Palekar decided to fight injustice and so today is what he is doing.

According to Amit Palekar, choosing a CM from the Bhandari community was not a political move of the AAP party but it is a clear-cut opportunity that the party has given him. Further, he said that almost one-third of the people in Goa belong to the Bhandari community. He explained "I am not here only because I am from the community, It’s by chance that I am from the community. This is a clear signal that if you are capable if you are smart enough you will get an opportunity irrespective of which community you are from or how backward you are. This is a message for the people of Goa and the people of India."

As per Palekar, Party has taken this decision to change the mindset of the people that people belonging to the Bhandari Samaj can be educated or talented and can make changes in the society, influence people, etc.

Amit Palekar Biography: Worked during the second wave of COVID-19 and Hunger strike

Last year, during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amit Palekar helped patients in finding hospital beds and oxygen in Goa. Therefore, he was credited for his efforts to provide oxygen cylinders during the pandemic. It is said that Palekar was one of the litigants who had approached the Bombay High Court (Goa Bench) when more than 40 people lost their lives due to an alleged short supply of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19. Then, the government was forced to intervene. He with the help of a charitable organisation also donated around 185 beds to the GMC.

He also fasted for five days last month in protest against the construction of an alleged illegal structure in Old Goa. It was a massive citizen-driven protest in the heritage precinct.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Really proud of you Amit for standing against those who try to destroy Goa. You are risking your life to save Old Goa. I’ll pray for you and thousands of other people who are fighting to save the Old Goa heritage site."

