Arattai vs WhatsApp: Is Arattai better than WhatsApp? Check Key Differences!

Arattai is a new messaging app from India's Zoho Corporation. It is a cross-platform chat and VoIP tool that supports text, voice notes, audio/video calls, image and document sharing, stories, channels, and group chats. Arattai was first released in early 2021 as a "homegrown" alternative to address user concerns over data privacy. All its data is stored in India on Zoho's own infrastructure, not on external cloud providers. WhatsApp is a globally used messaging app created by Jan Koum and Brian Acton in 2009. It allows users to send chats, voice notes, and media, make calls, use groups, view statuses, and more.



Over time, it added features like document sharing, end-to-end encryption, multi-device support, and channels. In this article, we'll take a close look at how Arattai and WhatsApp compare. We will explore features, privacy & security, user base & reach, performance & stability, and ultimately, which app fits which user best. Also Read| What is Arattai App? Check Meaning Of 'Made In India' App's Name And Features Arattai vs WhatsApp: What Are the Key Differences? Arattai and WhatsApp represent two distinct approaches to messaging applications, each serving different user priorities and market segments. WhatsApp dominates globally with over 3 billion users and comprehensive end-to-end encryption across all communications, making it the gold standard for secure messaging. Its extensive business features, Meta AI integration, and robust infrastructure ensure reliable performance worldwide.

Feature Arattai WhatsApp Origin & Developer Indian (Zoho Corporation, Chennai) US-based (Meta/Facebook) Launch Date January 2021 2009 (acquired by Meta in 2014 for $19.6 billion) Global User Base Growing, India-focused (350,000+ daily sign-ups in September 2025) 3.14 billion monthly active users worldwide India User Base Rapidly growing (topped App Store in September 2025) 535.8 million users End-to-End Encryption Only for voice/video calls, not text messages All messages, calls, and media Data Storage India-based servers Global servers (Meta infrastructure) Multi-Device Support Up to 5 devices (including Android TV, desktop) Multiple devices (no dedicated Android TV app) Group Chat Capacity Up to 1,000 members Up to 1,024 members File Sharing Limit Up to 1 GB Up to 2 GB Business Features Basic channels, content sharing Advanced Business API, payments, catalogues Advertising Model Ad-free, no data monetisation Uses data for advertising (Meta ecosystem) AI Features None currently Meta AI integration for chat themes, image generation Bandwidth Optimization Designed for low-bandwidth/2G networks Standard optimization Language Support Strong Indian regional language focus Global languages, including major Indian ones Unique Features Pocket (personal storage), dedicated Meetings tab, "Till I reach" location sharing Status, Channels, Live Photos sharing, document scanning Network Requirements Optimized for slow internet connections Requires stable internet for optimal performance Device Compatibility Lightweight, works on low-end devices Resource-intensive, better on modern devices Privacy Policy No data sharing with third parties Meta's data sharing policies apply Government Endorsement Endorsed by Indian government ministers No specific government endorsements App Store Ranking #1 in India App Store Social Networking (September 2025) Consistently top-ranked globally Revenue Model Free, supported by Zoho's ecosystem Meta's advertising revenue model Backup Encryption - Optional end-to-end encrypted backups Video Call Participants Up to 50 people Up to 8 people in group calls Stories Feature Available for 24 hours WhatsApp Status is available for 24 hours Voice Message Features Basic voice notes Voice transcription, playback speed controls

Arattai positions itself as a "Made in India" alternative, emphasising digital sovereignty and privacy through local data storage and ad-free operations. Developed by Zoho Corporation, it excels in accessibility with a lightweight design optimised for low-bandwidth networks and budget devices, making it ideal for rural Indian users. Clearing the air 🎉@Arattai is proudly built in India 🇮🇳, hosted in India, and runs on our own infra 💛#MadeInIndia #Arattai https://t.co/bfy4buUguc — Arattai (@Arattai) September 30, 2025 The app offers unique features, including personal storage ("Pocket"), dedicated meeting scheduling, and innovative location sharing that automatically stops when reaching destinations. Conclusion: Which App is Better? Arattai or WhatsApp Both Arattai and WhatsApp are excellent messaging apps, each with unique advantages for users in India and worldwide. WhatsApp is ideal for those seeking strong security, global reach, and advanced business tools.