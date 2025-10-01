RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Arattai vs WhatsApp: Is Arattai better than WhatsApp? Check Key Differences!

By Kriti Barua
Oct 1, 2025, 13:49 IST

Arattai vs WhatsApp: Arattai and WhatsApp are two powerful messaging apps, each with distinct strengths. WhatsApp excels in security, global reach, and feature richness, making it ideal for diverse user needs. Arattai is gaining popularity in India due to its lightweight design, local data storage, and support for regional languages. Users seeking accessibility and India-centric features may prefer Arattai, while those valuing advanced tools and worldwide connectivity may choose WhatsApp.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Arattai is a new messaging app from India's Zoho Corporation. It is a cross-platform chat and VoIP tool that supports text, voice notes, audio/video calls, image and document sharing, stories, channels, and group chats. Arattai was first released in early 2021 as a "homegrown" alternative to address user concerns over data privacy. All its data is stored in India on Zoho's own infrastructure, not on external cloud providers. WhatsApp is a globally used messaging app created by Jan Koum and Brian Acton in 2009. It allows users to send chats, voice notes, and media, make calls, use groups, view statuses, and more.

Over time, it added features like document sharing, end-to-end encryption, multi-device support, and channels. In this article, we'll take a close look at how Arattai and WhatsApp compare. We will explore features, privacy & security, user base & reach, performance & stability, and ultimately, which app fits which user best.

Also Read| What is Arattai App? Check Meaning Of 'Made In India' App's Name And Features

Arattai vs WhatsApp: What Are the Key Differences?

Arattai and WhatsApp represent two distinct approaches to messaging applications, each serving different user priorities and market segments. WhatsApp dominates globally with over 3 billion users and comprehensive end-to-end encryption across all communications, making it the gold standard for secure messaging. Its extensive business features, Meta AI integration, and robust infrastructure ensure reliable performance worldwide.

Feature

Arattai

WhatsApp

Origin & Developer

Indian (Zoho Corporation, Chennai) 

US-based (Meta/Facebook) 

Launch Date

January 2021 

2009 (acquired by Meta in 2014 for $19.6 billion) 

Global User Base

Growing, India-focused (350,000+ daily sign-ups in September 2025) 

3.14 billion monthly active users worldwide 

India User Base

Rapidly growing (topped App Store in September 2025) 

535.8 million users 

End-to-End Encryption

Only for voice/video calls, not text messages 

All messages, calls, and media 

Data Storage

India-based servers 

Global servers (Meta infrastructure) 

Multi-Device Support

Up to 5 devices (including Android TV, desktop) 

Multiple devices (no dedicated Android TV app) 

Group Chat Capacity

Up to 1,000 members 

Up to 1,024 members 

File Sharing Limit

Up to 1 GB 

Up to 2 GB 

Business Features

Basic channels, content sharing 

Advanced Business API, payments, catalogues 

Advertising Model

Ad-free, no data monetisation 

Uses data for advertising (Meta ecosystem) 

AI Features

None currently 

Meta AI integration for chat themes, image generation 

Bandwidth Optimization

Designed for low-bandwidth/2G networks 

Standard optimization 

Language Support

Strong Indian regional language focus 

Global languages, including major Indian ones 

Unique Features

Pocket (personal storage), dedicated Meetings tab, "Till I reach" location sharing 

Status, Channels, Live Photos sharing, document scanning 

Network Requirements

Optimized for slow internet connections 

Requires stable internet for optimal performance 

Device Compatibility

Lightweight, works on low-end devices 

Resource-intensive, better on modern devices 

Privacy Policy

No data sharing with third parties 

Meta's data sharing policies apply 

Government Endorsement

Endorsed by Indian government ministers 

No specific government endorsements 

App Store Ranking

#1 in India App Store Social Networking (September 2025) 

Consistently top-ranked globally 

Revenue Model

Free, supported by Zoho's ecosystem 

Meta's advertising revenue model 

Backup Encryption

-

Optional end-to-end encrypted backups 

Video Call Participants

Up to 50 people 

Up to 8 people in group calls 

Stories Feature

Available for 24 hours 

WhatsApp Status is available for 24 hours 

Voice Message Features

Basic voice notes 

Voice transcription, playback speed controls 

Arattai positions itself as a "Made in India" alternative, emphasising digital sovereignty and privacy through local data storage and ad-free operations. Developed by Zoho Corporation, it excels in accessibility with a lightweight design optimised for low-bandwidth networks and budget devices, making it ideal for rural Indian users.

The app offers unique features, including personal storage ("Pocket"), dedicated meeting scheduling, and innovative location sharing that automatically stops when reaching destinations.

Conclusion: Which App is Better? Arattai or WhatsApp

Union minister endorses 'swadeshi' Arattai app: What is it and why is it making waves? | Latest News India

Both Arattai and WhatsApp are excellent messaging apps, each with unique advantages for users in India and worldwide. WhatsApp is ideal for those seeking strong security, global reach, and advanced business tools.

Arattai is perfect for users who prefer a lightweight, ad-free app with local data storage and regional language support. People in rural areas or those using older devices may find Arattai more accessible.

WhatsApp Messenger - APK Download for Android | Aptoide

WhatsApp offers a larger global network, while Arattai integrates features designed for Indian needs. The best choice depends on individual preferences and requirements. Both apps help people connect and communicate in simple ways, making life easier and more enjoyable for everyone.

What's Next| List of Key Changes and New Rules from October 1, 2025: All You Need To Know

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News