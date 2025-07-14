Optical illusion puzzles are a fascinating way to challenge how we see and interpret the world around us. At first glance, these images definitely look quite simple. But as you dive deeper into these images you will notice different patterns or hidden elements which makes your brain question what it’s seeing. These puzzles play clever tricks on our minds by using shapes, colors, shadows, and perspectives that make us see things that aren’t really there or it hides things that are. What’s fun about these puzzles is how they reveal just how easily our eyes can be fooled and how our brain tries to make sense of what it thinks it sees. That is why we bring an optical illusion puzzle for you that will challenge your wits and ensure that you scratch your head for the answer. Take a good look at the picture below, you will see a scene filled with bottle caps with Banquet written over it. But, looks can be quite deceiving. As you search the image thoroughly, you will find that there is an odd cap that is hiding in this image which has “Coca Cola” written on it.

Your challenge? You need to find the hidden Coca Cola cap. Wait puzzle master! Before you dive into this image and try to find the odd cap, we have a twist for you. Can you spot the hidden odd cap with just 7 seconds on the clock? Start the timer and begin the search. All the best champion. Try: Are You An Amazing Detective With High IQ? Find the Hidden Odd Number in 5 Seconds Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Coca Cola Cap in 7 Seconds Source: Times Entertainment So, how are you doing? Did you spot the hidden odd cap? Optical illusions when presented with a time limit can help you boost your cognitive abilities and they improve analytical skills. Hurry up! The time limit is about to finish in 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has come to an end! So, were you able to find out where the odd Coca Cola cap was hiding?