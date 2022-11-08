Are you good at math? Prove your skills with these math riddles!

Math is a subject that requires sheer focus and perseverance. One does not become great in the subject by fluke; there is a hard worker behind every math expert.

Math Riddle 1:

Make the following equation true by drawing only one straight line:

5+5+5=550

Can you solve it?

Now that's what you call an "exciting math riddle"!

Math Riddle 2:

You visit the doctor because you are ill, and the doctor prescribes you three pills and tells you to take them every half hour.

How long do the pills last you?







May you never require to visit a doctor!!







Math Riddle 3:

Where can you add 2 to 11 and get 1?







Is it even possible?







Excited for the answers? We are sure you are! Scroll down for the answers!

ANSWERS!

Math Riddle 1:

Make the following equation true by drawing only one straight line:

5+5+5=550

Can you solve it?







Answer 1:

You can solve it in two ways:

Method 1: Draw a line on the first plus sign to turn it into a 4.

Method 2: Change the equal symbol to a crossed-out equal symbol which means “not equal to.”







Math Riddle 2:

You visit the doctor because you are ill, and the doctor prescribes you three pills and tells you to take them every half hour. How long do the pills last you?

Answer:

An hour. Why? Well, the first pill doesn’t take 30 minutes to take.







Math Riddle 3:

Where can you add 2 to 11 and get 1?

Answer:

Haha, on a clock!







Weren't these three math riddles too cute to handle? We bet we brought a smile to your face.

