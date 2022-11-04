Math Riddles with Answers: These 3 math riddles are a must-try to lift your mood!

When was the last time you picked your school math book after passing out from school? Or when was it last that you did a lengthy calculation in your mind rather than looking for your phone and opening the calculator immediately after listening to the very first number?







Well, if you haven't touched your math book after you passed out from school or you usually do all your math calculations with your phone calculator, you are not alone.

Unless you are from a related educational field, not many people choose to solve math problems even after school.

And why would anyone do so? Math is such a hard and frustrating subject.

Well, today we aim at changing your perception of math with these interesting math riddles.

Math Riddles With Answers:

Math Riddle 1:

One is to three as three is to five and five is to four and four is the magic number. What is the pattern?







Math Riddle 2:

Jack has 8 bricks. Seven of them weigh the same amount and one is slightly heavier. Using a balance scale, how can Nathan find the heavier brick in two weighings?







Math Riddle 3:

Two travelers spend from 12 o’clock to 6 o’clock walking along a level road, up a hill, and back again. Their pace is 4 mph on the level, 3 mph uphill, and 6 mph downhill. How far do they walk and at what time do they reach the top of the hill?

Keen to check the answers? Here you go!

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

One is to three as three is to five and five is to four and four is the magic number. What is the pattern?

Answer 1:

Look at the letters in it.







Math Riddle 2:

Jack has 8 bricks. Seven of them weigh the same amount and one is slightly heavier. Using a balance scale, how can Nathan find the heavier brick in two weighings?

Answer 2:

To begin with, Jack splits them into piles of 3, 3, and 2 bricks. Then he weighs both groups of 3 with each other. If they balance, he knows the brick is one of the 2 not-weighed bricks and he can weigh them to find the heavier one. If the stacks of 3 bricks do not balance, he will weigh 2 of the 3 bricks. If they balance, he will know the brick left not weighed is heavier, or if they do not balance, he will find the heavier one.







Math Riddle 3:

Two travelers spend from 12 o’clock to 6 o’clock walking along a level road, up a hill, and back again. Their pace is 4 mph on the level, 3 mph uphill, and 6 mph downhill. How far do they walk and at what time do they reach the top of the hill?







Answer 3:

They walk 4 miles and reach the top of the hill at half past three.









We are sure we made at least a teeny tiny place for math in your heart. Didn't we?

Can you find the hidden ostrich? Bonus, you get to know amazing facts about this bird!