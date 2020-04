List of bank holidays in April 2020

Banks in India, both public and private sector, are closed on public holidays, National holidays and second and fourth Saturday’s of the month. The holidays which are announced by the Central Government are applicable to all the banks across India while the holidays which are announced by the State Governments are applicable to the banks of that particular state. For example, Maharashtra Day is a bank holiday in the state of Maharashtra while all other banks across the country will remain open. Here’s a complete list of bank holidays for the month of April.

p>

List of 7 financial tasks to complete before June 30, 2020

List of Bank Holidays in April

Dates Occasion 2 April 2020 Ram Navami 6 April 2020 Mahavir Jayanti 10 April 2020 Good Friday 11 April 2020 Second Saturday 14 April 2020 Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti 25 April 2020 Fourth Saturday

List of Bank Holidays in April Statewise:

Dates Occasion State 1 April 2020 Odisha Day Odisha 5 April 2020 Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti Telangana, Andhra Pradesh 6 April 2020 Sajibu Nongma Panba Manipur 6 April 2020 Ugadi Rajasthan, Telangana, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu 6 April 2020 Gudi Padwa Maharashtra 7 April 2020 Sarhul Jharkhand 14 April 2020 Ram Navami National except for West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, 14 April 2020 Ambedkar Jayanti National except for Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Delhi, Assam 14 April 2020 Cheiraoba Manipur 14 April 2020 Vaisakhi Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab 14 April 2020 Tamil New Year Tamil Nadu 14 April 2020 Maha Vishuba Sankranti Odisha 15 April 2020 Bohag Bihu Assam, Arunachal Pradesh 15 April 2020 Bengali New Year Tripura, West Bengal 15 April 2020 Himachal Day Himachal Pradesh 15 April 2020 Vishu Kerala 17 April 2020 Mahavir Jayanti Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh 19 April 2020 Good Friday Nationally celebrated except for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana 20 April 2020 Easter Sunday Nagaland 21 April 2020 Easter Sunday Nagaland, Kerala 21 April 2020 Garia Puja Tripura

What is BCG vaccine? Is it a new tool to fight COVID-19?

This was the complete list of bank holidays for the month of April. The first bank holiday list is for all the banks across India while the second list is state-wise and is declared by the Governments of the respective states.