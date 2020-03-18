List of 5 financial tasks to complete before March 31, 2020

From filing your income tax return to investing in stocks and funds and linking your PAN card with Aadhaar, there’s a long list of financial tasks that you must complete before this financial year ends. To make it easy for you, we have created a list of things that you must complete before the month of March ends.

1- Link PAN Card to Aadhaar Card: The Income Tax Department of India has issued an official notification to link PAN card to Aadhaar card before March 31, 2020. In case, if an individual fails to do so, then his PAN will become inoperative and he can be penalized by the authorities for not quoting, furnishing or intimating PAN.

2- Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojna (PMVVY): The last date to avail of the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojna (PMVVY) is March 31, 2020. The tenure period of this scheme is for 10 years and is only for the senior citizens provided that they are the citizens of the Republic of India. If the pensioner survives till the maturity of the policy, then he avails the principal investment if not then the amount is given to his nominee.

3- File belated tax return: If you have not filed a tax return for the FY 2018-2019, then you can still file it before March 31, 2020. As the deadline for filing a tax return for FY 2018-2019 was July 2019, therefore, a late filing penalty can be imposed. If the taxpayer’s annual income is below INR 5 Lakhs, then a fine of INR 1,000 will be imposed. Taxpayers won’t be able to file the belated tax returns after March 31, 2020.

4- Check your annual income: As per Section 87 A of the Income Tax Act, if your annual income is less than INR 5 Lakhs, then you do not have to pay any tax. However, if it exceeds the INR 5 Lakhs limit, then the person is liable to pay tax. An individual can either purchase health insurance, donate to certain organizations, etc. for the tax rebate.

5- Health insurance for COVID-19: After WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, health insurance against it will not only bear your medical expenses but will also give you a tax rebate up to INR 25,000. In case you buy health insurance for your parents, you will get an additional rebate of INR 25,000 and if one of them is a senior citizen then rebate can be availed up to INR 50,000. Buy the health insurance before March 31, 2020, to avail of the deductions in the current FY.

These were some of the financial tasks that an individual must complete before the March 31, 2020 deadline. These financial tasks will not only help the individuals to get a tax rebate in the current FY but will also help them in escaping the penalties by the concerned authorities.