Bank Holidays in October 2022: Check the complete list here!

Bank Holidays in October 2022 in India are given below. Check the complete list along with the days and dates on which the banks in the country will remain closed.
Bank Holidays in October 2022
Bank Holidays in October 2022

Bank Holidays in October 2022 in India: With the start of the festival season, bank holidays in October have already been announced. The month will see major festivals such as Dusshera, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj along with the government holiday such as Gandhi Jayanti. Public and Private banks in October will remain closed for a total of 21 days including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Notably, the banks in India follow the gazetted holidays and while all the banks will remain shut on public holidays, some may also observe regional festivals and holidays.

Check the complete list of Bank Holidays in October 2022 in India along with the date, day, and region where the banks will be closed in this month.

Bank Holidays in October 2022

The Reserve Bank of India has categorized the Bank Holidays in the following sections:

1. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

2. Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

3. Banks Closing of Account

List of Bank Holidays in October 2022

Date

Day

Holiday

October 1

Saturday

Half Yearly Closing. Banks will be closed in Sikkim

October 2

Sunday

Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 3

Monday

Durga Puja-Maha Ashtami (Banks will be closed in Tripura, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Manipur and Kerala)

October 4

Tuesday

Durga Puja-Maha Navami (Banks will be closed in Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Jharkhand)

October 5

Wednesday

Durga Puja-Dussehra (Banks will be closed all over India, except in Manipur)

October 6

Thursday

Durga Puja-Dasain (Banks will be closed in Gangtok)

October 7

Friday

Durga Puja- Dasain (Banks will be closed in Gangtok)

October 8

Second Saturday

Banks will be closed all over India

October 9

Sunday

Banks will be closed all over India

October 13

Thursday

Karva Chauth (Banks closed in Shimla)

October 14

Friday

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Banks will be closed in Jammu & Kashmir)

October 16

Sunday

Banks will be closed all over India

October 18

Tuesday

Kati Bihu (Banks will be closed in Guwahati)

October 22

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

October 23

Sunday

Bank Closed across the country

October 24

Monday

Diwali (Banks will be closed all over India except in the states of Telangana, Sikkim and Manipur)

October 25

Tuesday

Laxmi Puja/Govardhan (Banks will be closed in Hyderabad, Gangtok, Jaipur and Imphal)

October 26

Wednesday

Bhai Duj (Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jammu, Gangtok, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Srinagar and Shimla)

October 27

Thursday

Laxmi Puja, Chitragupt Jayanti, Ningol Chakkouba (Banks will be closed in Kanpur, Imphal, Gangtok and Lucknow)

October 30

Sunday

Banks will be closed all over India

October 31

Monday

Surya Pashti Dala Chhath, Chhath Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels Birthday (Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Ranchi and Patna)

The complete list of Bank Holidays in October 2022 is given here in a table format. The readers can also find the days and the regions where the banks will be closed in the month of October this year.

Important Days and Dates in October 2022: National and International

FAQ

Is Dussehra a bank holiday?

On Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva, banks will be closed in all states except Manipur.

When will be Diwali in October?

Diwali will be celebrated in India on October 24, 2022.

Is Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday?

Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will be on Sunday.

What festival will be celebrated on October 18?

Kati Bihu will be celebrated on October 18, 2022 and banks will be closed in Guwahati.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next