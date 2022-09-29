Bank Holidays in October 2022: Check the complete list here!

Bank Holidays in October 2022 in India: With the start of the festival season, bank holidays in October have already been announced. The month will see major festivals such as Dusshera, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj along with the government holiday such as Gandhi Jayanti. Public and Private banks in October will remain closed for a total of 21 days including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Notably, the banks in India follow the gazetted holidays and while all the banks will remain shut on public holidays, some may also observe regional festivals and holidays.

Check the complete list of Bank Holidays in October 2022 in India along with the date, day, and region where the banks will be closed in this month.

Bank Holidays in October 2022

The Reserve Bank of India has categorized the Bank Holidays in the following sections:

1. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

2. Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

3. Banks Closing of Account

List of Bank Holidays in October 2022

Date Day Holiday October 1 Saturday Half Yearly Closing. Banks will be closed in Sikkim October 2 Sunday Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday) October 3 Monday Durga Puja-Maha Ashtami (Banks will be closed in Tripura, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Manipur and Kerala) October 4 Tuesday Durga Puja-Maha Navami (Banks will be closed in Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Jharkhand) October 5 Wednesday Durga Puja-Dussehra (Banks will be closed all over India, except in Manipur) October 6 Thursday Durga Puja-Dasain (Banks will be closed in Gangtok) October 7 Friday Durga Puja- Dasain (Banks will be closed in Gangtok) October 8 Second Saturday Banks will be closed all over India October 9 Sunday Banks will be closed all over India October 13 Thursday Karva Chauth (Banks closed in Shimla) October 14 Friday Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Banks will be closed in Jammu & Kashmir) October 16 Sunday Banks will be closed all over India October 18 Tuesday Kati Bihu (Banks will be closed in Guwahati) October 22 Saturday Fourth Saturday October 23 Sunday Bank Closed across the country October 24 Monday Diwali (Banks will be closed all over India except in the states of Telangana, Sikkim and Manipur) October 25 Tuesday Laxmi Puja/Govardhan (Banks will be closed in Hyderabad, Gangtok, Jaipur and Imphal) October 26 Wednesday Bhai Duj (Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jammu, Gangtok, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Srinagar and Shimla) October 27 Thursday Laxmi Puja, Chitragupt Jayanti, Ningol Chakkouba (Banks will be closed in Kanpur, Imphal, Gangtok and Lucknow) October 30 Sunday Banks will be closed all over India October 31 Monday Surya Pashti Dala Chhath, Chhath Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels Birthday (Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Ranchi and Patna)

The complete list of Bank Holidays in October 2022 is given here in a table format. The readers can also find the days and the regions where the banks will be closed in the month of October this year.

Important Days and Dates in October 2022: National and International