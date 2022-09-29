Bank Holidays in October 2022: Check the complete list here!
Bank Holidays in October 2022 in India: With the start of the festival season, bank holidays in October have already been announced. The month will see major festivals such as Dusshera, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj along with the government holiday such as Gandhi Jayanti. Public and Private banks in October will remain closed for a total of 21 days including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Notably, the banks in India follow the gazetted holidays and while all the banks will remain shut on public holidays, some may also observe regional festivals and holidays.
Check the complete list of Bank Holidays in October 2022 in India along with the date, day, and region where the banks will be closed in this month.
Bank Holidays in October 2022
The Reserve Bank of India has categorized the Bank Holidays in the following sections:
1. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
2. Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
3. Banks Closing of Account
List of Bank Holidays in October 2022
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
October 1
|
Saturday
|
Half Yearly Closing. Banks will be closed in Sikkim
|
October 2
|
Sunday
|
Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)
|
October 3
|
Monday
|
Durga Puja-Maha Ashtami (Banks will be closed in Tripura, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Manipur and Kerala)
|
October 4
|
Tuesday
|
Durga Puja-Maha Navami (Banks will be closed in Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Jharkhand)
|
October 5
|
Wednesday
|
Durga Puja-Dussehra (Banks will be closed all over India, except in Manipur)
|
October 6
|
Thursday
|
Durga Puja-Dasain (Banks will be closed in Gangtok)
|
October 7
|
Friday
|
Durga Puja- Dasain (Banks will be closed in Gangtok)
|
October 8
|
Second Saturday
|
Banks will be closed all over India
|
October 9
|
Sunday
|
Banks will be closed all over India
|
October 13
|
Thursday
|
Karva Chauth (Banks closed in Shimla)
|
October 14
|
Friday
|
Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Banks will be closed in Jammu & Kashmir)
|
October 16
|
Sunday
|
Banks will be closed all over India
|
October 18
|
Tuesday
|
Kati Bihu (Banks will be closed in Guwahati)
|
October 22
|
Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
October 23
|
Sunday
|
Bank Closed across the country
|
October 24
|
Monday
|
Diwali (Banks will be closed all over India except in the states of Telangana, Sikkim and Manipur)
|
October 25
|
Tuesday
|
Laxmi Puja/Govardhan (Banks will be closed in Hyderabad, Gangtok, Jaipur and Imphal)
|
October 26
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Duj (Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jammu, Gangtok, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Srinagar and Shimla)
|
October 27
|
Thursday
|
Laxmi Puja, Chitragupt Jayanti, Ningol Chakkouba (Banks will be closed in Kanpur, Imphal, Gangtok and Lucknow)
|
October 30
|
Sunday
|
Banks will be closed all over India
|
October 31
|
Monday
|
Surya Pashti Dala Chhath, Chhath Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels Birthday (Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Ranchi and Patna)
The complete list of Bank Holidays in October 2022 is given here in a table format. The readers can also find the days and the regions where the banks will be closed in the month of October this year.
