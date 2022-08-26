Bengaluru To Welcome India’s First 3D- Printed Post Office The Next Month. Know Details Here.

India’s First 3D Post Office: The country’s first 3D-printed post office is ready to come up in the capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru, in just a month’s time. As per reports, the 3D-printed post office would be a successful step toward reducing construction costs down to one-fourth of the traditionally spent amount.

The first 3D-printed post office will be located at the Cambridge Layout in Halasuru, Bengaluru.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has approved the project. Its construction will be carried out by the Indian multinational conglomerate, Larsen and Toubro.

The merits of constructing a 3D-post office are twofold.

Firstly, and perhaps chiefly, the 3D-post office would cut down construction costs to an extreme extent.

Secondly, the 3D post office will not take longer than a month to get completed.

Mr. S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle claims that the aim is to make low-cost post offices.

He also said that Larsen & Toubro was approached for the project as it is the only company in the country that undertakes 3D printing-enabled constructions.

Due to this, there was no need to open the project for competitive bidding.

The area of the building would be a 1000-square-feet. The 3D post office will cost less than Rs. 25 lakh. This cost reduces the usual construction price by 25 percent.

It is important to note that the post offices designed using 3D print technology will have no difference in functioning from the usual post offices.