Bhagat Singh 115th Birth Anniversary: Powerful and Inspiring Quotes by Shaheed-E-Azam for Young Indian minds

Bhagat Singh was a charismatic Indian freedom fighter born on 27th September 1907 in a small village in Punjab. Born to Vidyavati and her husband Kishan Singh, Bhagat Singh developed an interest in progressive politics from his childhood. Graduate from National College in Lahore, he worked as an editor for various English and Hindi newspapers.

Bhagat Singh is considered one of the most influential freedom fighters of the Indian Independence movement. Believer in Anarchist and Marxist ideologies, he inspired thousands to take up the cause of the freedom struggle.

The genius, mature, and always attracted to socialism, Bhagat Singh was found guilty of killing British Policer and was later hanged on March 23, 1991. But even after the death of Bhagat Singh, his words of wisdom, and spirit are felt by the people of India.

Bhagat Singh, the youngest freedom who sacrificed his life at the tender age of 23 was a bright student and a reader who left his words as his legacy to inspire the young minds of the country. Some famous and inspiring quotes by Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh are:

"But man's duty is to try and endeavor, success depends upon chance and environments."

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit."

"Any man who stands for progress has to criticize, disbelieve and challenge every item of the old faith."

"I am full of ambition and hope and charm in life. But I can renounce everything in time of need.”

“It is beyond the power of any man to make a revolution. Neither can it be brought about on any appointed date. It is brought about by special environments, social and economic. The function of an organized party is to utilize any such opportunity offered by these circumstances.”

“Every tiny molecule of Ash is in motion with my heat I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in Jail.”

“Revolution was the vital living force indicative of eternal conflict between life and death, the old and the new, light and the darkness”

“The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation hereafter, but to make the best use of it here below.”

“Revolution did not necessarily involve sanguinary strife. It was not a cult of bomb and pistol.”

Various programs and events are being organized nationwide to celebrate the 115th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter. Alongside, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with governors of Punjab and Haryana and CM Bhagwant Mann officially renamed the Chandigarh airport to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International airport, as a tribute to Martyr Bhagat Singh.