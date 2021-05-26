Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, Time, Visibility in India, and More about Chandra Grahan

On 26 May 2021, the full moon will appear opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 4:44 p.m. (IST) and will continue appearing full for about three days, as per NASA.

🌓🌏🌞 Supermoon + total lunar eclipse? It's showtime.



Tomorrow in the pre-dawn hours, the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow. If you live in Southeast Asia, Polynesia, the western U.S., or Central and South America, set your alarms. Map and details: https://t.co/3vvbhoyLBL pic.twitter.com/ow7W4eaflj — NASA (@NASA) May 25, 2021

The Moon will undergo a total lunar eclipse, passing through the shadow of the Earth for a short while. This will be the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years. At the same time, the moon will be at perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit, indicating the sight of 'Supermoon' as well.

Chandra Grahan India 2021: Date and Time

Total Lunar Eclipse begins at 2:17 p.m. (IST) and will last for about five hours. The phase when the moon will be covered in Earth's blood-red shadow begins at 4:55 p.m. (IST) and will last 14 minutes 30 seconds.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible from Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific and the western parts of America. It will appear 7% larger and 15% brighter than the normal moon.

Will the eclipse visible in India?

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it will be visible for a short span from northeastern India, parts of West Bengal, coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

How to watch the eclipse online?

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles will live stream the eclipse beginning at 2:15 p.m. (IST). The Lowell Observatory in Arizona will start its broadcast at 3:00 p.m. (IST). The Astronomical Society of South Australia will also broadcast the eclipse live on Facebook and YouTube starting at 3:00 p.m. (IST).

One Moon, Many Names

The full moon is known as the 'Blood Moon' since it will pass through the shadow of the Earth, thereby appearing red. May's full moon is known as the 'Flower Moon' since flowers are abundant at this time of the year. It has other names too, including the 'Corn Planting Moon' and the 'Milk Moon'. Clubbing the two together, we get 'Super Flower Blood Moon'.

This full moon signifies Buddha Purnima. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha. The date of Buddha Purnima varies depending upon the lunar calendar in use in the particular country or region.

Who coined the term Supermoon? In 1979, astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term supermoon. It refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth, according to NASA.

