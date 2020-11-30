Lunar Eclipse on 30 November 2020: Here's what you need to know

Fourth and the last Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year 2020 will be witnessed on 30 November 2020. This lunar eclipse coincides with Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti and will be 'Penumbral' one.

The November 30 lunar eclipse is also known as Beaver Moon Eclipse as this is the Beaver trapping season. It is also called Frosty Moon or the Oak Moon in many parts of the world.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date and Time

The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin in India at 1:02 p.m., will peak at 3:12 p.m. and will end at 5:23 p.m. on 30 November 2020.

Will the lunar eclipse on 30 November 2020 visible in India?

No, the Penumbral Eclipse on 30 November 2020 will not be visible in India as it will occur below the horizon.

Lunar Eclipse on 30 November 2020: Impact on Zodiac Signs

According to astrologers, the year's last lunar eclipse will impact five zodiac signs negatively: Aries, Pisces, Virgo, Taurus and Saggitarius.

What is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon, Earth and the Sun are imperfectly aligned. Due to their imperfect alignment, the Earth blocks the Sun's rays from directly reaching the moon. In this, the outer shell of the Earth-- penumbra-- falls on the surface of the moon. At mid-eclipse, a shading will appear on the surface of the moon, which many people won't be able to distinguish. It is to be noted that the penumbral lunar eclipse is not visible to the naked eyes.

Types of Lunar Eclipses

There are three types of lunar eclipses-- total, partial and penumbral.

In a total lunar eclipse, the inner part of the Earth-- umbra -- falls on the surface of the moon. At mid-eclipse, the moon appears to be bloody red.

In a partial lunar eclipse, the inner part of the Earth-- umbra -- falls only on a fraction of the moon's surface. The moon appears to have a bite on its surface which grows but never reaches the total phase.

In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the outer part of the Earth-- penumbra-- falls on the surface of the moon. At mid-eclipse, a shading will appear on the moon's surface which is not visible to the naked eyes.

If experts are to be believed, around 35% of the all the lunar eclipses are penumbral, another 30% of all the eclipses are partial and the rest 35% of all the eclipses are total eclipses. Eclipse season occurs twice in a year, i.e., every 173 days. Eclipse seasons occur as the Moon’s orbit of Earth is tilted by 5 degrees.

Do you know? All lunar eclipses that took place in 2020 are penumbral ones and the next lunar eclipse which will be a total lunar eclipse will take place on 26 May 2021.

