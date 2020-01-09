First Lunar Eclipse 2020: Types and Key Facts

Lunar Eclipse in Hindi is known as 'Chandra Grahan'. 4 hours and 5 minutes is the total duration of the eclipse. NASA has coined the term for this celestial event 'Wolf Moon Eclipse'.

Let us tell you that penumbral eclipse is a type of lunar eclipse where the Moon moves through the faint, outer part of Earth's shadow.

Time of Penumbra Eclipse in India

According to timeanddate.com, the penumbral eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm on 10 January, 2020 and end at 2:42 am on January 11, 2020. At 12:42 am on 11 January, the eclipse will be at its maximum. As discussed above the total duration of the eclipse will be around 4 hours and 5 minutes.

According to timeanddate.com, the lunar eclipse will be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Arctic region. Most of North America and the eastern part of South America will also be able to see the lunar eclipse.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

As we know that the moon does not have its own light it shines because its surface reflects the rays of the Sun. A lunar eclipse occur when Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon. As a result it blocks the rays of the Sun directly reaching the Moon. It happens at Full Moon.

Types of Lunar Eclipse?

There are three types of Lunar eclipse: Total Lunar Eclipse, Partial Lunar Eclipse and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

Total Lunar Eclipse: It occurs when the entire moon passes through the Earth's umbra shadow. At this time moon will be in deep orange colour.

Partial Lunar Eclipse: It occurs when a portion of the Moon passes through Earth's umbral shadow. It depends upon the size of the eclipse that it will be dark red or rust colour, or simply a charcoal grey may also appear on the shadowed portion of the lunar surface. Also, this type of visual effect can be seen during the partial phases before and after a total lunar eclipse.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: It occurs when the Moon passes through earth's penumbral shadow. In this type of eclipse, none of the lunar surface is completely shaded by Earth's umbra. Instead, the slightest dim near the lunar limb closest to the umbra can be seen. When at least half of the Moon enters the penumbra, then we can see the penumbral lunar eclipse.

What is Super Blue Blood Moon?

Let us tell you that during a penumbral eclipse, an astronaut on the surface of the Moon would see a partial solar eclipse, with the Earth blocking a portion of the Sun's disk. During total and partial lunar eclipses, the astronaut will see the total solar eclipses, with the Earth masking the entire Sun which includes corona at maximum.

What are the stages of Partial Lunar Eclipse?

It is not necessary that partial lunar eclipse happen at every Full Moon night because of the inclination of the Moon's orbital plane. The orbital plane of the Moon around the Earth is inclined at an angle of 5 degree to the Earth's orbital plane that is elliptic around the Sun. The points where the two orbital planes meet are known as lunar nodes. So, lunar eclipses occur when the Moon is near a node at Full Moon.

- Penumbral eclipse begins: The penumbra of the Earth starts covering the surface of the Moon.

- Partial Eclipse begins: The umbra part of the Earths starts moving over the Moon.

- Maximum Eclipse: The umbra of the Earth covers the largest part of the Moon.

- Partial Eclipse ends: The umbra of the Earth now no longer covers the Moon.

- Penumbral eclipse ends: The Earth now no longer cast a shadow on the Moon. This condition is the end of the eclipse.

Do you know about upcoming 5 Partial Lunar Eclipses?

Date Eclipse Places where it will be visible 16-17 July, 2019 Partial Lunar Eclipse Parts of Europe, parts of Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica 18-19 November, 2021 Partial Lunar Eclipse Parts of Europe, parts of Asia, Australia, North/West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic 28-29 October, 2023 Partial Lunar Eclipse Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, Antarctica 17-18 September, 2024 Partial Lunar Eclipse Europe, South/West Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, Antarctica 27-28 August 2026 Partial Lunar Eclipse Parts of Europe, South/West Asia, Africa, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica

So, now you may have come to know about Lunar Eclipse, its types, how does it occur and about the timings, places of the penumbral lunar eclipse that will fall on 10 January, 2020.

