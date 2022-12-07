Brain Teaser: Can you find the odd one out in this numeric puzzle within 10 seconds? Give it a Try!

Test your wisdom on Wednesday with this amazing number-based Brain Teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the odd digit in this number-based puzzle. The timer is On!

Can you spot the odd number in this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your keen eyes and great observational skills to spot the odd digit in the numeric puzzle. Although the answer is just in front of you, the maze of identical digits turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is what a brainteaser essentially is. The mental exercise will improve critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each trial.

The goal for users here is to spot the odd number in this numerical puzzle. Easy, right?

But the worst is that you only have 10 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Take a close look at the image. There are a total of 8 columns and 8 rows in the image, which means a total of 64 digits, out of which one is an odd number. Make sure to move through all rows and columns to not miss the answer.

Kudos, if you successfully found the mistake in the numeric puzzle. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just scroll to the 6th row and 6th column in the image.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the answer.

Enjoyed! This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

