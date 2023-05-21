Brain Teaser For Cognition: You Have 15 Seconds To Find A Word That Connects The Given Combinations

Brain Teaser For Cognition: If you’re looking for a mental test to stimulate your mind and also have fun, you’re in the right place. Today, we bring you a word game brain teaser. This test is bound to scramble your mind and test your cognition, memory and vocabulary. So, relax and compose your mind. You’ll need to do your best to crack this brain teaser.

Brain Teaser For Cognition

Recognition of language, production of speech and formation of visual memory is occurs in the temporal lobe of the brain. This part is critical to the proper functioning of your mind and is also important from an intelligence point of view. The following brain teaser requires complete activation of the temporal lobe. It also processes words the following is a word game brain teaser test for cognition. Let’s put your ability to acquire knowledge and understanding to the test.

Brain Teaser For Cognition: Find A Word That Connects The Given Combinations

In the above picture, you can see five pairs of words.

You have to use your cognitive skills to find the third word that is connected or associated with the combinations. The word must be related to both the words in the pair.

For instance, in a pair: SHIP - CARD, the third connected word will be DECK.

The deck can refer to the collection of cards and the floor of a ship.

The deck is what is called a homograph: a word that has more than one meaning but is always spelt the same.

Find the homographic word connections for the remaining pairs.

EGYPTIAN — MOTHER > ?

SMOKER — PLUMBER > ?

PILLOW — COURT > ?

BED — PAPER > ?

LOCK — PIANO > ?

You have only 15 seconds.

Your time starts now.

Brain Teaser For Cognition Solution

Hopefully, you figured out the connections between the word combinations. Don’t worry if you didn’t. It’s not easy the first time around. In any case, tally your answers below.

Egyptian — Mother > MUMMY

Smoker — Plumber > PIPE

Pillow — Court > CASE

Bed — Paper > SHEET

Lock — Piano > KEY

So, did you have fun solving this unique brain teaser test? Hopefully, you got an idea of where your cognitive skills stand. Do tell us if you liked this brain teaser in the comments.