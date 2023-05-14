Brain Teaser: Only A Genius Can Spot The Mistake In This Picture of Dice in 7 Seconds! Can You?

Brain Teaser: There are many tools to gauge an individual’s intelligence levels, but none is more fun or exciting than brain teasers, puzzles or other mind games. They awaken your inner competitive spirit and give a boost of dopamine that makes you feel happy. The feeling of immense satisfaction you get after solving a challenging problem is second to none.

That’s why brain teasers and puzzles are so popular nowadays. People sit at their desks or work from home in a mundane environment all day. The moment they experience the slightest stimulation of the mind, they can’t help but get more of it. Soon, it becomes a habit. And solving brain teasers regularly should be a habit of everyone. It has no harm and only benefits.

Solving puzzles activates your brain’s pathways, lifts the mood and enhances intelligence. You may not be born a genius but can become one with practice. On that note, we bring you this viral brain teaser. A natural genius will be able to solve it in 7 seconds. Let’s see where you stand on the intelligence standards.

Brain Teaser: Spot The Mistake In the Picture of Dice 7 Seconds!

Source: Brightside

The above is a brain teaser challenge that’s been going viral on the internet. The picture consists of multiple dice. You must know what a die is. It’s a cube consisting of six faces with numbers from 1 to 6 written.

The numbers are marked as small dots, usually black. 1 dot signifies the number 1 and so forth.

In the brain teaser picture, numerous dice are there. However, one of them isn’t right. There is a faulty die in the pack, and you must locate it.

The time limit is 7 seconds. If you take any longer, you fail the brain teaser test.

So, are you ready? Relax your mind, and let’s begin.

Your time starts now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

The die in the lower middle part of the picture denotes the number 7, which is impossible.

Hopefully, you had fun solving this brain teaser Test and found the mistake in the dice picture within the deadline. If not, don’t worry. No one is successful at new things. Keep practising, and you’ll be solving brain teasers like nursery additions in no time. Very few people are born geniuses. Most inculcate good habits and develop a sharp mind to become intelligent.

