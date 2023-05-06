Viral Brain Teaser Challenge: You Have 11 Seconds To Guess The Thief Who Stole From The Palace

It’s time to test your observation skills and critical thinking abilities. In today’s world, the number of innovations is going up, but the average focus time and common sense of people are dwindling. No one wants to use their mind anymore and just browse the web for solutions. The stimulus of social media and increased screen time make matters worse as well.

But what’s the solution, you may be wondering? Well, like a machine needs oiling and the body needs nourishment to work, the mind requires exercise. On that note, we bring you the following viral brain teaser challenge.

Brain Teasers and Puzzles to Enhance Intelligence

Our brain is the most unique in the animal kingdom and the reason why humans are the dominant species on the planet. You must keep your mind active at all times.

It’s not easy, but it is necessary. Solving brain teasers , word games, and other puzzles is a great way to keep your mind sharp and have fun at the same time. The competitive feeling and the sense of triumph after solving a brain teaser is the result of dopamine injection in your bloodstream. The hormone makes you feel good.

Regularly solving brain teasers also increases your concentration, intelligence and observation skills. Today, we have one such viral brain teaser challenge for you. But beware, you’ll need to employ every part of your brain to solve it.

Before you proceed, take a look at his brain teaser and spot three mistakes in the living room picture.

Viral Brain Teaser Challenge: Who is the Palace Thief?

There are two people in this brain teaser picture . Both work at a big palace. On the left is the gardener, and on the right is the cook.

Image Source: Brightside

A massive robbery has occurred in the palace, and these two are the prime suspects as both were working near the robbery site.

The gardener says that he was tending to plans all day and even called the fire brigade when he smelled something burning and saw smoke from the palace.

The cook on the other hand, also said that she was working all day in the kitchen and didn’t see anything fishy happen.

One of these is a liar. It’s up to you to find out.

Put your observation and deduction skills to the test and determine who is the thief - the cook or the gardener.

Observe the picture carefully. All the clues are right in front of you.

So, are you ready to find the thief? Relax your mind, take a deep breath and dive in!

You only have 11 seconds before the thief runs. So, hurry!

Your time starts now!

Viral Brain Teaser Challenge Solution Thief Revealed

Did you find the palace thief in 11 seconds? We sure hope so. Tally your answer with ours.

The palace thief is the cook. Remember when she said that she didn’t leave the kitchen all day? Well, that’s not possible because she burned the cake behind her. She must have left to rob the palace, and the gardener also smelt something burning nearby. Since, we know that palaces don’t hire lousy cooks who burn cakes, the only explanation possible is that she is the robber.

Did you come to the same conclusion? A big congratulations then.