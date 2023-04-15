Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only A Mastermind Can Spot Three Mistakes The Living Room Picture in 21 Seconds?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: There are many tools to measure a person’s intelligence levels, but none more fun than brain teasers, puzzles or riddles. The competitive atmosphere solving a brain teaser creates stimulates the release of happy hormones, making you feel good and enhancing your mind power. Regularly solving brain teasers can even make you smarter than others, and who wouldn’t want that?

Also Try: Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Guess What’s Wrong in This Picture in 5 Seconds?

On that note, we bring you this viral brain teaser IQ test. Put your observation skills to the test by finding three mistakes in the following living room picture within 21 seconds. Only the most intelligent individuals can accomplish this feat.

Related: Brain Teaser Test: Only 2% True Genius People Can Find Three Empty Glasses In The Picture In 39 Seconds

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Guess The Mistake In 21 Seconds

Source: Brightside

The above is a brain teaser IQ test that’s been going viral on the web. The picture consists of a woman enjoying some alone time in her living room, reading a book. She’s wearing a comfy green sweater on an afternoon and relaxing.

However, there are three mistakes in the picture. You have to spot them all in 21 seconds. That’s your test.

Let’s see how smart you are.

The clock begins now!

Tick…

Tock…

You don’t have much time left. Need a hint?

1 mistake is in the calendar.

Now Hurry Up and find the other two.

Tick…

Tock…

Boom! Time’s Up. Check the solution below.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

The mistakes in the above living room brain teaser picture are:

The clock is reversed. All the numbers are on opposite sides. The calendar is wrong. June doesn’t have 31 days. The woman is wearing one shoe and one slipper.

Hopefully, you had fun with this brain teaser IQ Test and found all the mistakes in time.

If not, don’t fret. You aren’t alone. Keep practising, and you’ll be a genius in no time.

Check out similar brain teasers to further boost your brain capacity and observation skills below.