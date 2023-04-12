Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Guess The Missing Number In The Circle In 21 Seconds?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: What’s fun, improves mood and also boosts intelligence? A brain teaser! Puzzles, riddles and other mind test games are enjoyable yet effective tools to measure one’s intelligence, memory, and observation skills.

Solving brain teasers stimulates both the mind and the heart as they lead to the injection of happy hormones like dopamine in the body. If you practice brain teasers regularly, they can develop your IQ level and enhance your mental capabilities.

Today, we bring you one such exciting yet mind-boggling brain teaser IQ test to check your observation skills and critical thinking. Let’s see if you can crack the following brain teaser test.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Guess The Missing Number In The Circle In 21 Seconds.

Image Source: SmartBrainPuzzles.com

The above is a popular brain teaser that’s confused many folks on the internet. There are 23 circles with seemingly random numbers in them. However, there’s a pattern to the numbers, and you have to figure it out to find the missing number in the lowest circle row.

But remember, you only have 21 seconds.

It’s time to find out how smart you are.

Take a deep breath and dive in.

Your time starts now.

Tick… Tock…

Tick… Tock…

Quick! Quick! The time’s running out!

Do you need a hint?

Here you go: The mathematical logic behind this brain teaser involves addition and division.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

Uh-Oh! Time’s Up.

What number did you guess?

It’s time for the answers now.

The missing number in the circle is 6.

This brain teaser works on a mathematical pattern where the central number is half of the sum of the numbers towards its left and right.

For instance, in row four, 8 = (7+2+4+3)/2.

Similarly, the missing number = (9+3)/2 = 6

Did you have fun with this brain teaser IQ Test?

Check out similar brain teasers to further boost your brain power and observation skills.

