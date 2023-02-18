Brain Teaser IQ Test: Another day, another murder mystery for you to solve. There’s too much grimness and despair in the world, but you are the modern Sherlock Holmes, and it’s time to solve crimes and deliver justice.

It takes immensely good observational skills and critical thinking to do puzzles, brain teasers, and riddles. However, the reward is equally satisfying. The rush of dopamine makes you feel better, and over time, mental exercises like brain teasers can make you smarter.

No one is born with masterful deduction skills or a high IQ, but you can become more intelligent. The first step is practice. So here you go. We bring a fun but challenging brain teaser IQ test for you.

Put on your detective hat and solve the following murder mystery by finding the killer in the restaurant in 11 seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Find The Killer And Solve The Murder Mystery In 11 Seconds?

Image Source: 7 Second Riddles

Here is a murder mystery brain teaser for you.

There has been a murder at a restaurant.

A woman has been found on the bathroom floor with three people near her body:

A) The Janitor B) The waitress C) The cook

All three are holding weapons that could have been used for murder.

The waitress has a gun.

The cook is covered in blood and has knives.

The janitor has a rope.

But only one of them killed the woman.

Who could it be? Well, that’s what you’re here for.

Observe the image carefully and deduce who killed the woman. All the clues are in front of you. But remember, time is of the essence. You only have 11 seconds to solve the murder mystery and find the killer. So, be quick!

Your time starts NOW!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Murder Mystery Solved

So, did you arrest the suspect? Let’s see if you caught the right person or not.

The killer in the restaurant is (A) the janitor. Find out how below.

The woman is dead, but there’s no blood. Plus, her eyes and mouth are open. She has been killed with a method that doesn’t cause bleeding.

The waitress with the gun and the cook with the knives couldn’t have killed the woman.

Hence, the janitor is the killer who strangled the woman with the rope.

Did you arrive at the same conclusion? You are a modern-day Sherlock Holmes if you did.

