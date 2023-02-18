Brain Teaser Challenge: Can You Tell Which Butterfly Will Reach The Flower First In 13 Seconds?

Brain Teaser Challenge: What is fun and also improves intelligence? A brain teaser! Puzzles, riddles, and other tests are often used to gauge a person’s intelligence, observation skills, memory, etc.

Brain teasers come in various forms, but the most popular ones are those that stimulate both the eyes and the mind. Puzzles are also proven mood boosters, as they put you in a competitive environment and cause a dopamine rush.

Today, we bring you one such immersive and exciting brain teaser challenge.

Whether you’re feeling bored at work, sleepy, or simply want to test your wits, then this brain teaser is for you. It will test your observational skills and IQ.

So open your eyes wide and dive into this brain teaser challenge.

Brain Teaser Challenge: Find In 13 Seconds Which Butterfly Will Reach The Flower First?

Butterflies are one of the most stunning creatures on Earth. These colourful winged insects are effective pollinators and elevate the beauty of any garden. But to do that, they need to feed on the nectar of flowers.

Here is a special scenario for you to analyze.

There are five butterflies in a garden, and they want to reach the flower. But the flower is located at the end of an intricate maze. Some paths are long, and some don’t have an end. It’s up to you to figure out which butterfly will reach the flower first.

However, you only have 13 seconds to do it.

Do you have what it takes?

Yeah? Then get to it. Your time starts now.

Tick… Tock…

Tick… Tock…

The clock’s running out!

Do you need a hint? Well, butterfly D will definitely not reach the flower first.

Brain Teaser Challenge Solution

It’s time for answers now.

Butterfly B will reach the flower first and enjoy the sweet nectar.

Did you have fun solving this brain teaser challenge?

Check out similar brain teasers to further put your intelligence to the test below.

