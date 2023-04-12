Brain Teaser Test: Only 2% True Genius People Can Find Three Empty Glasses In The Picture In 39 Seconds

Brain Teaser Test: Do you consider yourself smart? So, do the majority of people around the globe. However, intelligence is just a matter of choices and sensibilities. No one is inherently intelligent. In fact, very few people are born smart. Most develop their wits through good use of their mind.

However, in today’s digital and fast-paced world, everything is at your tips. People have stopped using their minds and lack critical thinking and observation skills. There are ways to test and acquire intelligence. Often times they are the same as solving brain teasers and puzzles.

Today, we bring you one such fun and thrilling brain teaser test to check your mind power. Solving brain teasers and other competitive puzzles are also potent mood boosters. So get ready to lift your spirits and expand your mind with the following visual cortex-based brain teaser test.

Brain Teaser Test: Find Three Empty Glasses in 39 Seconds!

Image Source: Dudas

A group of cute, cuddly animals are having a party. Everyone is having a good time and enjoying themselves through drinks and food. However, there are three animals holding empty glasses.

You must locate them in 39 seconds.

Can you do it?

Let’s find out!

This brain teaser test stimulates the visual cortex and tests your observation skills. They are a direct measure of an individual’s intelligence.

So, relax your mind and open your eyes wide.

Your time begins now!

Tick… Tock…

Tick… Tock…

Half the time has gone by already. Have you found the empty glasses?

Here’s a hint your you. All three empty glasses are held by animals of a different colours.

The clock’s ticking…

3...2…1…

Oops! Time’s Up.

Let’s check the solution now.

Brain Teaser Test Find The Three Empty Glasses Solution Revealed

Did you find the empty glasses in time? Tell us in the comments.

Meanwhile, check out some more fun brain teasers below.

