Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a True Genius Can Guess Which Red Circle is Bigger in 5 Seconds! Can You?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: The human mind is an amazing and complex organ that is largely responsible for differentiating us from other creatures on Earth. The ability to think and perceive makes us stand out and dominate the rest of the world.

However, the brain, like all other organs, is prone to weakness and damage. Nothing harms the mind more than the digital dependency prevalent in today’s age. Excess screen time and a lack of mental use are adversely affecting the IQ level of the general population. It’s essential to work the mind, and what could be easier and more exciting than solving optical illusion puzzles?

An optical illusion is a fun way of exercising both your vision and your mind. Oftentimes, the brain and the eyes perceive different versions of reality, causing minor conflicts. Optical illusions can also reveal a person’s intelligence level, and today we have one such IQ test for you to solve.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test - Which is the Bigger Red Circle?

Given above are two sets of red circles, both surrounded by blue circles. You have to guess which red circle is bigger. Can you do it within 5 seconds? Let’s find out!

This is a popular puzzle trending on the web and has confounded many readers. If you think you have what it takes to correctly guess which red circle is bigger, this optical illusion IQ test is for you. You’ll need to conjure all your observational skills and brain power to figure out this bewildering optical illusion.

But remember, you only have 5 seconds. Any more, and you fail!

Ready?

Let’s begin. Your time starts NOW!

Tick… Tock…

Tick… Tock…

Wham!

Time’s up.

Settled on your response? Check out the solution below.

Which Red Circle is Bigger? - Solution Revealed

The correct answer to this optical illusion for IQ test is that both the red circles are the same size.

Wow! Surprised right?

Bet you didn’t see that coming.

This optical illusion is called the Ebbinghaus illusion or Titchener circles and distorts your sense of size perception. One thinks that since the left circle is surrounded by larger circles, it’s smaller than the right red circle, which is surrounded by smaller circles. The distance between the central red circle and the surrounding blue circles also plays a part in confusing the visual cortex. However, both the red circles are the same size.

Did you get the answer right?

If yes, you are much smarter than the average person. If not, keep solving the brain teasers and optical illusion tests, and you’ll become more intelligent in no time.

