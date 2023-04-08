Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Who doesn’t like a good detective riddle? Putting yourself in the shoes of a master sleuth and catching criminals is a pleasure like no other. It takes immensely high-level observational skills and critical thinking to solve crimes. And what better way to develop them than by solving puzzles, brain teasers, and riddles?

Related: Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only Top 1% Geniuses Can Find Killer In the Garment Shop in 33 Seconds!

The thrill of the mystery and the reward upon finding the correct solution to a brain teaser is a unique experience that both tests your intelligence and lifts the mood. And detective riddles are even more fun to solve. However, not everyone has the deduction skills to be a good detective. If you think you’re a cut above the rest, take his brain teaser IQ test to find out.

So put on your detective hat and channel your inner Sherlock Holmes. You must solve the following detective riddle and find the criminal in 31 seconds.

Also Try: Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Find The Killer And Solve The Murder Mystery In 11 Seconds?

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Solve This Detective Riddle and Find The Criminal in 31 Seconds?

Source: Brightside

Here is a scenario for you to unravel. A detective was chasing a criminal who ran into a lonely house. The owner of the house invited the detective to drop by. The detective interrogated the owner and looked around the house to check if he was lying. The detective was right. Check the full interrogation below.

The detective inquired, “Did anyone come here?”

The owner replied, “No, and no one left the house.”

The detective further asked, “Do you live with your family?”

The owner said, “No live alone.”

The detective asked, “Thank you. Want a cigarette?”

The owner replied, “I don’t smoke.”

The detective retorted, “I have three evidences that prove you are lying.”

What three things in the above room prove that the owner was lying and hiding the criminal?

Observe the picture carefully and deduce how the owner of the house was lying. All the clues are laid out for you.

But remember, you only have 31 seconds to solve this detective riddle and find the criminal. So, hurry!

Your time begins now.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Detective Riddle Solved

So, do you have your answer? It’s time to verify.

The house contains an ashtray, two wine glasses and a wet umbrella, proving that the owner lied about not smoking, being alone, and not going out or hosting someone.

Did you arrive at the same conclusion?

Check out some more exciting brain teasers below.