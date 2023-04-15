Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Guess What’s Wrong in This Picture in 5 Seconds?

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: What’s fun, improves mood and also boosts intelligence? A brain teaser! Riddles, puzzles and other games are highly entertaining yet effective tools to gauge one’s intelligence, memory, and observation skills.

Solving brain teasers also stimulates both the mind and the heart as they lead to the release of happy hormones like dopamine. If you practice brain teasers frequently, they can even enhance your IQ level and brain capacity.

Today, we have one such brain teaser for IQ test. Dive in to measure your observation skills and critical thinking abilities. Let’s see if you can crack this brain teaser and correctly guess what’s wrong in 5 seconds.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Guess The Mistake In 5 Seconds.

Source: Brightside

The above is a viral brain teaser for IQ test that’s been trending on the internet. The picture consists of a polar bear and five penguins stranded together on a floating ice sheet.

However, not all is as simple as it appears. There is a mistake in the image, and you have to use your mind to figure it out. But you only have 5 seconds before the ice topples.

Let’s see how smart you are.

Your time starts now.

Tick… Tock…

Oops! Time’s Up. Check the answer below.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test Solution

The mistake in the polar bear and penguin picture is that neither of the animals coexists anywhere on Earth.

Polar bears are found at the North Pole (Arctic region), while penguins are found at the South Pole (the Antarctic). Global warming is causing massive damage to the habitat of these majestic creatures, but it hasn’t reached the point that either of these two will migrate to the opposite pole.

Did you have fun with this brain teaser IQ Test?

Check out similar brain teasers to further boost your brain power and observation skills.

