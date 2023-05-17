Guess which teapot holds more tea in this brain twister puzzle? You have 9 seconds!

If you’re feeling bored, take a break with this brain twister puzzle. Stimulating the mind is essential for its proper functioning, and there’s no better way than to solve brain teasers, riddles and puzzles. They provide the required exercise and are a proven mood booster as well.

The rush of dopamine in the body and the competitive atmosphere solving puzzles creates results in a jolly good time. Regularly indulging in brain teasers also improves your intelligence level, concentration, focus and critical thinking skills. Today, we bring you one such brain twister puzzle.

Observe the picture given below and try to figure out which teapot holds more tea.

Find out which teapot holds more tea in 9 seconds!

There are two teapots in the image given above. Both are of similar build, but one is taller and slightly thinner, while the one on the right is broader. You must find out which teapot can hold more tea. However, remember that you only have 9 seconds. This brain twister puzzle doesn’t require any more time for solving.

So, if you’re ready, let’s dive in!

Teapot Brain Twister Puzzle Solution

If you say that the teapot on the right holds more tea, congratulations! You are correct. It may be shorter, but it can hold more tea as it can be filled up to its brim. The spout level of the teapots is on the same level so the tea will spill from the taller teapot if filled above the spout.

If you came up with the same answer, you are smarter than most people. This puzzle has confounded many a viewer, so don’t feel bad if you couldn’t solve it. Keep practising, and you’ll get better in no time. Check out more fun and challenging brain teasers below.