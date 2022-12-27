Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 2 out of 10 can spot the odd image of the African Lady within 8 seconds!

Feeling exhausted or just caught up with that monotonous work plan, time to sneak some time to solve this interesting puzzle for a change. Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity to solve than the use of mathematical formulas. Most importantly, brain teasers strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into the action and spot the odd woman in the group. Faster, Time is Running!

Can you spot the odd image in the collection?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your observational skills to find an odd image in the collection. Although the answer is just in front of you, you just need to be extra observant to not miss the minutest details.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting your luck twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. This mental exercise will improve your critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will turn out to be more capable of reasoning and making decisions within no time after each attempt.

To remind you, the goal here is to find the odd image of the woman. Easy, right?

But you have only 7 seconds to find the right answer.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is a collage of an African Lady divided into 4 rows and 4 columns, which means a total of 16 snaps. And your task is to find the odd snap used in the collage. Take a closer look at the image from all sides and corners to solve to not lose any clue.

Kudos, if you successfully found the answer. But if you are still missing it, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hint: African Women wear neck rings as an important part of their attire to symbolize wealth and prosperity.

Are you still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the correct answer.

The layer of the neck rings is more in the odd image in comparison to other images of the collage.

To keep a regular check on your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on brain teasers. As Brain games and puzzles require you to remember shapes and patterns, which aids in building memory.

