Brain Teaser: Halloween AKA The Spooky Month Is Here. The Road Is Full Of Mummies, Vampires, And Zombies. Can You Help The Girl Find The Safest Path?

Who doesn’t love brain teasers? They are a great way to increase mental capacity and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength, and keep you entertained.

They are so much more than puzzles and riddles. Technically, they are a type of puzzle, or you can also say brain riddle. Finding answers to these brain riddles will require inventive, thought-provoking mental processes that you will not be able to guess right away.

But hurry nonetheless, because there are only 8 seconds given to you for this particular brain teaser.

Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope that you are!

Now then, shall we begin?

Brain Teaser Puzzle

Jenny is going to her grandma’s house for an important business. Now, the route she usually takes to visit her grandma is blocked for certain reasons. So, she is forced to take another route which diverges into three paths.

The twist is that all of the three paths are dangerous, but she has to choose one to continue her journey.

Image credit: Bright Side

What are her choices?

On the 1st path, a dangerous and evil mummy lurks, ready to kill whoever comes its way. A vampire’s lair lies in the middle of path 2. The vampire is old and powerful, and if he sees Jenny heading his way, he will surely attack her. A brain-eating zombie stands in the middle of path 3, ready to devour anyone foolish enough to come its way.

Can you help find Jenny the safest path?

Are you ready?

But be careful; if you choose the wrong answer, Jenny will lose her life.

Now, set your timers and go.

You have to find the answers in 8 seconds or less.

Consider this as an impromptu test of your logical thinking. However, we won't judge if you fail to get the right answer in the given time.

Best of luck!

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up, folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you solved it right because we will be revealing the answers now.

Brain Teasers Answer

If you somehow deduced the answer to be path 1 or 3, alas, you have killed Jenny.

The mummy on path 1 turned Jenny to stone, and the zombie on path 3 ate her.

Image credit: Bright Side

The safest path for Jenny is, as you might have guessed already, path 2.

Now, you might be thinking, but how?

Well, it is fairly simple.

Look at the sky. You can clearly see that it is day time. Vampires come out only at night. So, during the day the vampire will be sleeping inside his castle, hence, he will not harm Jenny if she chooses the 2nd path.

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations!

And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

Also try | Halloween Month Has Just Started And The Werewolf Is Already At The Door! Find The Correct Shadow Of The Werewolf In This Spooky Brain Teaser!

Brain Teaser: Can you spot 6 Differences in two images within 15 seconds?

Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: Spot mistake in Polar Bear & Penguins Image in 9 seconds!

Brain Teaser: You Need To Have Eagle Eyes To Solve This Puzzle

Brain Teaser: Only Geniuses Can Find What Is Wrong With The Picture In 7 Seconds