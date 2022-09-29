Brain Teaser: Only Geniuses Can Find What Is Wrong With The Picture In 7 Seconds

Who doesn't love brain teasers? There are brain teasers for adults, for kids, and for everyone, regardless of age. These engaging puzzles are as challenging as they are entertaining. And if solved regularly can help you become more adept at problem-solving and logical thinking. Brain teasers stimulate your thinking while you try to figure out the answers. And when you do, the sense of satisfaction and pride is beyond compare.

We hope you are ready to solve this picture puzzle, where something is wrong with the displayed picture.

Can you find it?

The answer to this brain teaser puzzle is given at the end. But do not scroll straight ahead to the answer. Try to find it yourself first.

Are you ready? Then let’s begin.

Brain Teaser Picture

Take a good look at the image below.

Image credit: Bright side

Here you can see a perfectly normal illustration of a building where absolutely nothing is going on.

Look closely at the picture.

Are you sure that there is nothing wrong with the picture?

We will give you 7 seconds to find out what is wrong with the picture.

Set your timer or stopwatch.

Get set and… go!

Hurry!

The 7 seconds are almost up.

3, 2… and 1!

Stop!

Have you found what is wrong with the picture?

If your answer is yes, then congratulations. You are a certified genius.

For those of you who were unable to find what is wrong with the picture. We will give you a hint and a second chance.

We believe that everyone deserves a second chance.

Brain Teaser Hint:

Look at the street lamps in front of the building.

Did you look at them?

Yes?

Then look at what is above the building.

There goes your hint for this brain teaser.

Get searching once again.

You can find the answers. We believe in you.

Did you find anything strange?

Yes? Amazing, you finally came through.

No? Do not trouble yourself anymore with this.

Keep reading to find the answers to this brain teaser.

Brain Teaser Answers:

This particular brain teaser is ridiculously hard and easy at the same time. You need to have eagle eyes to find out exactly what is wrong with this picture.

Earlier, we gave you a hint. The hint was to observe the street lamps first and then the sky, which is visible right above the building.

It is a bright day, as evident from the sun shining in the sky, yet the street lamps which are used to illuminate the area at night are turned on during the day.

Dang it, right?

It was right in front of your eyes.

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser picture puzzle.

We have more brain teasers, riddles, and optical illusions. Keep visiting us for more.

Brain Teaser: Only 5% of Genius can spot the funny toad hiding in the beautiful pond full of Lotus

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Identify which tank will fill up first in 30 secs!

Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden girl in 5 seconds?

The Couple Enjoys A Beautiful Date But Where Is The Champagne Bottle? Find The Bottle Within 10 Seconds In This Optical Illusion Image

Math Riddles: Most Difficult Algebra Math Puzzle, Check Your IQ

These Three Math Riddles Will Make You Fall In Love With The Subject! We Present You With 3 Exciting Math Riddles With Answers!